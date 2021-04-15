GameStop-style investors trigger speculation in Arkle

GameStop-style investors trigger speculation in Arkle
Irish mining enterpreneur John Teeling.
By Jason Corcoran in Dublin April 15, 2021

Investors inspired by the speculative mania surrounding US videogame retailer GameStop have been piling into resource companies listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market, bne IntelliNews can reveal.

John Teeling, the founder of Arkle Plc and a string of natural resource companies, said retail investors active on social media caused shares in his company to spike on Monday after a story broken by bne IntelliNews on March 22 was promoted on a UK-based bulletin board. Arkle’s stock hit a peak of 1.15p on hopes of a reverse takeover of the Irish gold and zinc explorer by a Mongolian miner.

“Some 60 million shares were traded after LSE South East’s chat room picked up the story at the weekend and started recommending the stock,” Teeling told bne IntelliNews. “There is a huge Twitter group who go in and out of these junior shares and we have been subject to this before and you see some of the guys who get in early, get out early.”

On the back of the share speculation, Teeling’s 162 Group was forced by the London Stock Exchange to issue a statement saying the potential takeover was no longer going ahead.

The group said it had been approached about assisting with the financing of a "mining project by an intermediary but have since declined to progress matters and there are no discussions regarding a reverse takeover taking place".

Arkle Resources subsequently fell by 14.91% or 0.16p to 0.94p.

Teeling had held initial discussions with an intermediary about a reverse takeover of Arkle by Mongolia’s Undur Tsakhir mine, which is being explored by the Sod Gazar surveying company. The mine produces the metal molybdenum, which is used for steel alloys.

AIM-listed Arkle, formerly Connemara Mining, has gold projects in Wicklow and Donegal and zinc projects in Limerick and the Irish midlands.  Arkle is one of a myriad of mineral and energy plays in Teeling’s 162 Group, including Petrel Resources, an exploration company developing opportunities in Africa and Iraq.

Teeling said the same Twitter investors have been speculating on other LSE AIM-listed stocks such as Kibo Energy, a Tanzanian company, and Vast Resources, a miner with assets in Romania and Zimbabwe.

“We don’t have access to particular Twitter groups and they are the ones – small, private investors, that work between themselves much like GameStop,” explained Teeling. “We don’t know who they are and there were probably hundreds of trades.  They bought 60 million shares and sold 20 million shares, so some group has been left holding 40 million shares.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEE reels as third wave of COVID-19 breaks

Mongolian miner seeks London listing via reverse takeover

Rising inflation in Emerging Europe poses dilemma for central banks

News

Belarus to hike central bank rates 75bp to 8.5% from April 21

The National Bank of the Republic of Belarus will hike its key interest rate by 75bp from April 21 to 8.5% to combat rising inflation. In addition, the bank’s overnight lending rate will be increased to 9.5% and the overnight deposit rate to 7.5%.

Putin’s attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour

“Where is the $128 billion?” posters plastered across Istanbul ask Erdogan

Police use cranes to remove embarrassing message from city streets as main opposition party says it won’t let the matter of Turkey’s decimated FX reserves go.

Russia’s leading investor relations consultancy hires former Moscow Exchange managing director to boost business development

EM, Russia’s leading communications and investor relations consultancy for clients in Russia, China and other emerging markets, announced the appointment of former Moscow Exchange executive Anna Vasilenko as CEO.

Biden and Putin talk for the second time – sanctions threats and summit promises

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin talked by phone for the first time in a tense conversation on April 13. Biden warned Russia to stand down troops on the Ukrainian border but offered a summit with Putin as well.

Belarus to hike central bank rates 75bp to 8.5% from April 21
2 hours ago
Putin’s attendance at a summit with Biden will depend on Washington’s behaviour
2 hours ago
“Where is the $128 billion?” posters plastered across Istanbul ask Erdogan
10 hours ago
Russia’s leading investor relations consultancy hires former Moscow Exchange managing director to boost business development
15 hours ago
Biden and Putin talk for the second time – sanctions threats and summit promises
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 day ago
  2. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    7 days ago
  3. TRENIN: Russia-Ukraine war alert – what’s behind it and what lies ahead?
    1 day ago
  4. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia slaps flight restrictions on Turkey after Erdogan backs Ukraine
    2 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    1 month ago
  2. OBITUARY: Petr Kellner, Central Europe's great dealmaker
    16 days ago
  3. Poland deploys troops close to Belarusian border in response to crackdown on Polish minority
    1 day ago
  4. Army sent into Tirana airport after strike grounds all flights
    7 days ago
  5. COMMENT: Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion?
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss