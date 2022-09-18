France's 52 Entertainment buys Bulgarian gaming developer Casualino

France's 52 Entertainment buys Bulgarian gaming developer Casualino
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews September 18, 2022

French e-gaming company 52 Entertainment said it has acquired Bulgarian games development studio Casualino, improving its regional capabilities in board and card games.

The company did not disclose the value of the deal, but according to Capital weekly, the company is valued at around BGN90mn (€46mn).

“Joining forces, further solidifies the positioning of 52 Entertainment as one of the world's leader in online mind and strategy games with a roster including already Exoty Belote and Exoty Tarot, FunBelote or Canasta Junction adding an impressive roadmap and amazing list of titles already ready for roll out all around the world from Casualino,” the company said in a press release.

The deal will help 52 Entertainment achieve its goal to become a major global digital company in the entertainment industry.

Casualino, set up in 2014 as a subsidiary of Zariba Group, is focused on developing multiplayer and single-player card and board games online.

The company has around 1mn active users per month, offering 42 live games. Its brands are popular in France, Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia and the US.

Reports

