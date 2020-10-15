FPRI BMB Ukraine: Zelenskiy launches poll ahead of regional elections in controversial move that captures news agenda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is releasing a question a day from a total of five for a poll that will be held just before regional elections that have become the talk of the town and captured the news agenda in the process
By FPRI BMB Ukraine October 15, 2020

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on October 14 plans to conduct a five-question poll during the upcoming elections on October 25. Unlike a referendum, the results of this poll will not be legally binding, but rather act as a form of “direct democracy” and give the authorities an idea of “what people really think,” the president’s announcement says.

“This is a ‘dual purpose electoral weapon’: on the one hand, it’s an experiment in implementing Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s election promise about popular polls […] and on the other hand, it’s an election strategy,” writes political analyst Vladimir Fesenko, in a Facebook post responding to the initiative.

The way he sees it, conducting the poll at the same time as the local elections will mobilise younger voters who support the president and his party, Servant of the People. However, Fesenko also points out that it could equally drive away participation among seniors.

“Where it has an undoubted effect is [in] the reprogramming of the final stage of election campaigning,” Fesenko continues. Indeed,” Zelenskiy’s poll” has now become the main topic of conversation and since he is releasing the questions over the course of the next five days, the news of the day is guaranteed to come from Zelenskiy.”

In other words, the poll’s roll-out and the debate its questions will provoke are allowing the president and his party to set the agenda for the news cycle and political discourse in the lead-up to election day, which will, in turn, upset the electoral strategies that their political opponents planned for the final phase of campaigning.

However, the procedure for conducting the poll could prove to be a weak point, Fesenko warns. “Spontaneous (voluntary) voting at polling stations can’t be controlled from the point of view of legal purity. Consequently, the results of such a survey will be perceived with a great deal of scepticism,” he says. “And I’m not even talking about the financial and other organisational and procedural ‘details’ that the ‘devil’ could be hiding in.”

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

ING: Drop in Russian foreign debt confirms improvement in the capital outflow structure

Russian banks and other corporates reduced foreign debt by $11bn in 3Q20 after a similar spike in 2Q20. The swings here could be technical, but the 3Q20 drop confirms that the private capital outflow unrelated to foreign debt seems to have stabilised

COMMENT: Uzbekistan's third renaissance

On the eve of the 29th anniversary of independence of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan, laid out his vision for the country. He is hoping to oversee the country's third renaissance

ING: Russia’s balance of payments improves slightly in 3Q20, but risks to RUB remain high

In 3Q20, the current account improved, while private capital outflow slowed, which is a promising sign for the ruble in 4Q20. We continue to hope for the return to $RUB70-75 in the medium term. But uncertainty remains high.

Assassination attempt made on ex-Kyrgyz president as mob backing rival attack rally

Amid latest chaos in Kyrgyzstan’s power vacuum, president in hiding declares state of emergency and orders army on to the streets.

ING: Russia’s higher FX intervention in October may increase RUB resilience

In October, total FX sales will reach a four-month high of $2.4bn, some $0.4bn more than expected because of the undercollection in fuel revenues in September. It seems foreign politics has played a smaller role in the RUB's recent weakness than mos

