FPRI BMB Ukraine: Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2021 – poll

FPRI BMB Ukraine: Most Ukrainians are optimistic about 2021 – poll
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy starts the new year with a 41%% trust rating but 54% gave him a negative trust rating
By FPRI BMB Ukraine January 14, 2021

According to the Rating Group’s first public opinion poll of 2021, just over half of Ukrainians surveyed (52%) believe that the new year will be better than the one before. On the other hand, 27% of respondents aren’t expecting any changes and 18% believe this year will be worse than 2020.

The majority of Ukrainians (74%) are optimistic about the new year and only 18% are pessimistic. “Residents of Kyiv and the western regions, young people, and voters for the Servant of the People, For the Future, Ukrainian Strategy and Holos parties were more optimistic in their expectations,” the Rating Group underscored.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is taking on the new year with a 41%% trust rating. Though more than half of respondents gave him a negative trust rating (54%), he still ranks ahead of his political opponents. According to the survey results, 73% of respondents don’t trust former president Petro Poroshenko, while 69% deemed former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko untrustworthy.

The trust rating of Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who has been serving in this post since last March, remains incredibly low. Indeed, more than half of respondents said they do not trust him and the proportion of people who don’t know who he is was greater than the number who deemed him trustworthy (25% and 14% respectively).

In the context of a hypothetical vote, Zelenskiy would still secure a victory though not by the landslide that brought him into the presidency in 2019. Overall, just 22.5% of respondents said they would vote for the current president. Pro-Russian politician Yuriy Boyko came in second place with 14.3%, followed by Poroshenko with 11.4% and Tymoshenko with 9%.

Similarly, in terms of parliamentary politics, the ruling party, Servant of the People, remains in the lead with 18.4% support overall, followed by Opposition Platform For Life (14.8%), European Solidarity (12.3%) and Batkivshchyna (9.3%).

In short, as the survey results make clear, the public opinion of both President Zelenskiy and Servant of the People is coming into alignment with how Ukrainians feel about other politicians and political parties.

-

This article originally appeared in FPRI's BMB Ukraine newsletter. Click here to learn more about BMB Ukraine and subscribe to the newsletter.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020

New Ukrainian VC firm QPDigital aims to invest up to $100 million in digital startups

EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020

Opinion

ING THINK: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?

ING reviews the main macroeconomic forecasts for Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania and Serbia. While the resurgence of coronavirus infections has dashed hopes for a rapid V-shaped recovery, 2021 should still be a good year.

COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF

The global economy starts 2021 with record amounts of debt that will slow the recovery and could destabilise some countries, the Institute of International Finance warned.

COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians

Paul Manafort, one-time adviser to former President Viktor Yanukovych and soon-to-be former President Donald Trump, recently received a full presidential pardon. That means he is innocent in the eyes of the law. But not in the eyes of Ukrainians

STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past

Joe Biden seems to be getting the band back together, drawing heavily on veterans of the Obama administration for his foreign policy team. In many ways that is a good thing after four years of erratic decision-making and malign neglect.

COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?

In his two and half hour end of year address to the Uzbek parliament, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev used the word “reform” 34 times, but only mentioned democratic reforms three times. The need for political reform is the elephant in the room.

ING THINK: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
15 hours ago
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
3 days ago
COMMENT: The Manafort Pardon: a finger in the collective eyes of Ukrainians
8 days ago
STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past
8 days ago
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    5 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    2 days ago
  3. German state creates foundation to circumvent US sanctions on Nord Stream 2
    7 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2021 Montenegro
    30 days ago
  5. Turkish hotels in fire sale
    8 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    5 days ago
  2. Biochemist who fled Hungary in 1985 slated for Nobel Prize nomination for work on COVID vaccine
    1 month ago
  3. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    9 days ago
  4. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    18 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
    1 month ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss