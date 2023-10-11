Finland says subsea pipeline damage appears to be deliberate

Finland says subsea pipeline damage appears to be deliberate
The undersea portion of Balticconnector runs for 77 kilometres between Paldiski in Estonia and Inkoo in Finland. The pipeline was launched in early 2020 and construction cost nearly €300 million. / S&P Global
By bne IntelliNews October 11, 2023

Finnish media reported that the Finnish government and the Finnish Defence Forces suspect Russia attacked the Balticconnector gas pipeline, between Finland and Estonia, after a leak was detected, ERR.ee, the Estonian news website, and BNS, a Baltic newswire, reported on October 10.

The tabloid newspaper Iltalehti cites a foreign and security policy source as saying that the government and the Finnish Defence Forces suspect Russia of attacking the pipeline.

According to a Finnish government press release, the authorities have located the damaged point in the Balticconnector natural gas pipeline.

In addition, there is damage to a communication cable between the countries.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said: "It is likely that the damage to both the gas pipeline and the data cable is caused by external activity. What specifically caused the damage is not yet known."

Estonian President Alar Karis on October 10 called the news about deliberate damage to undersea infrastructure between Finland and Estonia "very concerning".

"Very concerning information about damage to undersea gas and data infrastructure between Estonia & Finland. Finnish authorities in cooperation with Estonian colleagues continue [their] investigation to find out the circumstances related to the damage," the president wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Finnish PM Petteri Orpo told the country's parliament that the gas pipeline is damaged in Finland's economic waters, while a related communications cable disruption likely took place in Estonia's exclusive economic zone. Orpo added that based on what the authorities know, the leak was not a result of normal use or a change in pressure.

The undersea portion of Balticconnector runs for 77 kilometres between Paldiski in Estonia and Inkoo in Finland. The pipeline was launched in early 2020 and construction cost nearly €300 million.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, in the small hours of October 8, a sudden loss of pressure was detected by Gasgrid Finland and Estonian gas network operator Elering, who manages  the pipeline.

As a result, two countries' transmission system operators shut off the gas in the pipeline.

On October 9, Gasgrid Finland said the only possible reason for the unusual pressure drop in the Balticconnector pipeline is a hole in the pipe, which has only been in use for a few years, ERR.ee and BNS said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

Nato threatens 'determined response' to possible Balticconnector sabotage

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Reconfiguring Chinese economic strategies in CESEE

News

Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree reintroducing obligatory foreign currency revenue sales by some Russian exporters for the duration of six months, according to a government statement, as the Kremlin strives to shore up the ruble's

France agrees lithium exploration deal with Mongolia during presidential visit

Progress also made on deal for uranium cooperation.

Turkmen stand-up comic beaten to death in Ashgabat after returning home from Turkey

Many Turkmen migrants forced to leave Turkey by deal Ankara regime struck with Turkmenistan’s dictatorship.

Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw

The wiiw has cut its growth forecasts for Central Europe, while raising them for the Western Balkans, Turkey, Ukraine and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Fico reaches quick deal on populist Slovak coalition

Smer should take six ministries and the post of the prime minister, Hlas should take seven ministries, and SNS three.

Ruble exchange rate a problem for Putin’s reelection
1 hour ago
France agrees lithium exploration deal with Mongolia during presidential visit
9 hours ago
Turkmen stand-up comic beaten to death in Ashgabat after returning home from Turkey
11 hours ago
Emerging Europe faces a new low growth and high inflation equilibrium, says wiiw
15 hours ago
Fico reaches quick deal on populist Slovak coalition
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    29 days ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    8 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    5 days ago
  5. Massive capital flight from Russia in 2022 left by four main channels
    4 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    21 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  3. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    19 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    20 days ago

Reports

Dismiss