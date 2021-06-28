Estonian road and car park marking robot developer 10Lines raises funds

Estonian road and car park marking robot developer 10Lines raises funds
By bne IntelliNews June 28, 2021

Estonian startup 10Lines, which develops robots that utilise autonomous space technologies for marking parking lots and roads, has raised €700,000 in investment.

The financing round was led by the Estonian venture capital company Tera Ventures, with the US investment company Perot Jain participating as co-investor, the startup said.

"10Lines is developing a unique product that has the potential to change a market that has so far been largely untouched by innovation. Currently, car parks are marked using a very time- and resource-intensive method. There are 800mn parking lots in the United States alone, with a cost of marking at about $6bn. Our robots offer a high-tech solution to this problem, enabling parking lots to be marked significantly faster and more efficiently," 10Lines CEO Tarmo Prints said.

According to the company, the software they create allows the user to digitally map the object and easily let the robot move around, skipping a large part of the measurement and pre-marking process, which in the traditional method accounts for up to 70% of the time spent marking parking spaces. At the same time, the result is more accurate and more environmentally friendly.

10Lines has already started reference projects in Estonia and signed preliminary agreements with US marking companies. The investment by Tera Ventures and Perot Jain will enable the company to complete the development and production of its technology, expand its business and attract new team members.

Until now, 10Lines has mainly been self-financed. The idea also won first place in the MyGalileoSolution business competition organised by the Prototron programme and the European Space Agency; the total prize money is €125,000.

10Lines was founded in 2019 by Prints and Janno Paas.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Under half of emerging Europe economies to achieve full recovery in 2021

Romania in line with the Baltic states as fastest converging EU members

Southeast Europeans most likely in EU to believe corruption is getting worse

Tech

StartupBlink: Moscow city ranks #2 in Europe for startup ecosystem development

StartupBlink has just released the 2021 edition of its Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report, which encompasses 1,000 cities and 100 countries across the world, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Sber acquires CRM startup Jivo for reportedly more than $20mn

Earlier this month Sber, the state-controlled financial and technology giant (previously known as Sberbank), announced the full acquisition of Jivo.

Slovakia’s flying car makes history

AirCar flew from Nitra to Bratislava then transformed into a car to continue its journey to the city centre.

Demand for fur coats doubles as Russia swelters in the hottest June for 120 years

As Russians suffer the hottest June in over a century, the leading e-commerce site Wildberries reports that the sale of fur coats has doubled year on year.

Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries has launched direct sales from Belarus, Kazakhstan and China to Russian consumers, the company said in a statement on June 23.

StartupBlink: Moscow city ranks #2 in Europe for startup ecosystem development
16 hours ago
Sber acquires CRM startup Jivo for reportedly more than $20mn
16 hours ago
Slovakia’s flying car makes history
1 day ago
Demand for fur coats doubles as Russia swelters in the hottest June for 120 years
4 days ago
Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    4 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    3 months ago
  3. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    6 days ago
  5. Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
    4 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    28 days ago
  2. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    26 days ago
  3. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    16 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: The challenges of targeting Minsk and doing more harm than good
    29 days ago
  5. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss