INTERVIEW: “The weekend’s protests were the Russian people's, not the opposition’s” – Maxim Reznik
Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
Russia's NorNickel adopts blockchain for supply chain management
Russia goes ahead with eSIM technology
Russia's retailer X5 Group posts 13% sales growth in 4Q20
State-owned Ukrgasbank signs off on convertible €30mn IFC loan ahead of its privatisation
National Bank of Ukraine retains a key policy rate at 6%, the outlook of the CPI deteriorates
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Estonia's two big parties agree on grand coalition
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
Czech billionaire Kellner´s PPF makes another bid for Moneta Money Bank
Czech MPs pass protectionist food law in violation of EU rules
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
Polish industrial production continues boom in December
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Pandemic pushes public debt close to 80% of GDP in Albania and Montenegro
BALKAN BLOG: Superstition and resentment surround vaccination plans
Albania needs reforms for e-commerce to thrive, says World Bank
Bosnia's exports in 2020 amounted to BAM10.5bn, trade deficit to BAM6.3bn
Retailers and restaurant owners threaten protests in Bulgaria if reopening is delayed
Bulgaria's Biodit first company to IPO on new BEAM market
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
Kosovo’s biggest opposition party risks being unable to run in general election
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Montenegro’s special prosecution probes finance minister over €750mn Eurobond issue
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
Romania government to pursue “ambitious” timetable for justice reforms
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Slovenian crypto payment system enters Thai market
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator up 2.2 pp m/m in January
Slovenia lost €10bn by neglecting wood industry for decades
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
D’S Damat franchise deals ‘show Turkey’s hard-pressed mall operators becoming their own tenants’
Turkey’s benchmark rate held as concerns over faltering recovery come to fore
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
Iran’s President Khamenei menaces private citizen Trump
Iran’s technology minister indicted for failing to properly implement internet censorship
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent, say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
Mongolia, island of democracy
OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
Mongolia's PM quits amid protests over treatment of mother with coronavirus and newborn baby
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas will become Estonia's first female premier in a grand coalition government equally split between the liberal Reform and the centre-left Centre parties after an agreement hammered out over the weekend.
The new coalition government will take the oath of office in the country’s legislature Riigkogu on January 26 and will commence working remotely right away.
Kallas' government will have seven female ministers, eight men and a majority of 59 seats in the Riigikogu. Both parties will have seven ministers each.
Kallas said she had aimed for gender balance. “I tried to strike a balance between different criteria. Gender balance matters to me as our ranks include a lot of capable women. It is also important for the new government to have both experienced and fresh members.”
Juri Ratas, chairman of the Centre party and former PM of the Centre-EKRE-ISMA government, will continue chairing the Centre Party and being a member of the Riigikogu but does not have a position in the government.
As reported by bne intellinews, the Centre-EKRE-ISMA government collapsed after the Estonian prosecutors launched corruption investigations into high-ranking officials in the Centre party.
The incoming cabinet has quite a few new faces, with Kallas and six other ministers having no prior government experience. “Looking at the choice of ministers, we need to keep in mind looming local government council elections. Bringing in new people allows both parties to expand their gallery of potential candidates, while freeing veteran politicians up to primarily pursue election campaigns,” Tonis Saarts, an Estonian political analyst, said.
Center also introduced people with no prior involvement in politics, while the step could be seen as a forced move to some extent. Interior and foreign affairs portfolios Center secured during coalition talks were in risk of becoming controversial in light of the party’s recent corruption scandal and past actions. That is why it was only sensible to man these positions with people from outside party politics, Saarts said. Notably, Northern Police Prefect Kristian Jaani will become interior minister and Estonian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Eva-Maria Liimets the new foreign minister.
The Center Party chairman put the proposal to Jaani this weekend. “I did not have a lot of time to mull it over and becoming the interior minister candidate of a party currently under criminal investigation for corruption offenses gave me a lot to think about, as a police officer,” Jaani said, adding that he was assured fighting corruption is a high priority for Center. “It helped ease my mind,” he said.
Center lost the education portfolio to Reform, which Saarts said the latter coveted because switching to a universal Estonian-language education system has long been a priority for the party. “It is clear that had the portfolio landed in the lap of a veteran Centrist, this particular government priority would have looked less sincere.”
“Taking charge of one of the best education systems in Europe and indeed the world is a great responsibility where one needs to keep a cool head,” incoming Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) said.
Among other key posts are Keit Pentus-Rosimannus as finance minister, Maris Lauri as justice minister and Kalle Laanet as defense minister.
Estonian political scientist Mari-Liis Jakobson says the coalition agreement signed between Reform and Centre leans more to the side of the latter, which is headed by Jurij Ratas, the prime minister in the previous government, though the agreement's priorities seems to be more favorable to the Reform Party. Each party will have seven ministers in the government, with Reform having the finance ministery and Centre the foreign ministry.
"When looking at sectors and the level of detail of the transcript, we can see that there is more of Reform's progressive agenda. Characteristics of the Centre Party - a supportive state, social protection, etc - have been left on a 'develop-improve' level," Jakobson said.
Meanwhile, former head of the far-right opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) Mart Helme said that ministerial appointments in the incoming government show that fundamental decisions will be made in party backrooms and not at the ministry level.
"It is a government of pawns. These people – with a few exceptions, such as Keit Pentus-Rosimannus – will not be plotting the course of this government or be involved in making major financial decisions. All of these decisions will be made in party backrooms," Helme said on January 24.
