EIB and Deutsche Leasing to help coronacrisis-hit companies in Romana

EIB and Deutsche Leasing to help coronacrisis-hit companies in Romana
By bne IntelliNews February 1, 2021

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group and Deutsche Leasing Romania have agreed to work together to strengthen investment by Romanian companies active in sectors affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. 

Together, the EIB, European Investment Fund and Deutsche Leasing Romania will help Romanian companies to benefit from €370mn of additional leasing finance, the EIB said. The support from the EIB is backed by a guarantee from the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI).

According to the EIB, the project will increase Romanian businesses’ resilience to the pandemic and is the first synthetic securitisation transaction in Romania. 

“Securitisation will allow both regulatory capital relief and additional financing capacity for Deutsche Leasing Romania to support local business investment,” said the press release. 

The sum includes €25mn support for climate action investment.

“Supported by the Investment Plan for Europe, this agreement between the EIB Group and Deutsche Leasing will make additional leasing financing available to local businesses in Romania. This will particularly help SMEs situated in rural areas to finance specialised equipment they need for their operations, and thus help sustain economic development and jobs in this difficult period,” said European Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni. 

“This high-impact securitisation transaction demonstrates the European Investment Bank Group’s commitment to ensuring that investment by SMEs across Europe can continue during challenging times. Innovative co-operation between European financial institutions and leasing local partners will help Romanian companies overcome COVID-19.” said the EIB’s vice-president responsible for Romania, Christian Kettel Thomsen.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Romania’s Agricover issues €40mn in bonds

Agricover Holding, a Romanian group that provides services to local farmers, successfully carried out its first bond issue of €40mn, the company said on February 1.  The bond, which ... more

Korea Eximbank to allocate $160mn loan to Uzbekistan through EDCF Program

The Export-Import Bank of Korea (Korea Eximbank) has signed a $160mn loan agreement with Uzbekistan's finance ministry. It is expected that funds will be channeled through the Economic Development ... more

World Bank expects Kazakh economy to grow by 2.5% in 2021 and 3.5% in 2022

The World Bank’s Kazakhstan Economic Update published on January 29 anticipates that the Central Asian nation's economy will grow by 2.5% in 2021 and by 3.5% in 2022. It also ... more

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    7 days ago
  3. Lithuanians worry about fallout from Belarus sanctions
    4 days ago
  4. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    5 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Russia
    5 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    22 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    4 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    12 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    15 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss