Duma calls on Putin to recognise Luhansk and Donetsk

Duma calls on Putin to recognise Luhansk and Donetsk
As Germany's Chancellor arrives for talks with Putin, Russia's parliament gives the President the power to immediately recognise Ukraine's separatist regions as independent.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 16, 2022

Russia’s Duma has passed a resolution calling on the President to immediately recognise breakaway regions Luhansk and Donetsk as independent from Ukraine.

The motion asks Vladimir Putin to formally recognise Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, which declared independence from Ukraine in 2014 following fighting involving Russian-backed mercenaries.

This is not a binding resolution, and Putin still has the option of rejecting it or calling for amendments. If Russia did recognise Luhansk and Donetsk as independent, it would be the only country in the world to do so.

Russia accuses Ukraine of not abiding by the Minsk II Agreements, which commit both sides to withdrawing military forces from the area and oblige Ukraine to discuss questions of local governance with representatives from Luhansk and Donetsk.

However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba responded to the news in a press conference by warning that "in case of approving the decision on recognition, Russia will de facto and de jure leave the Minsk Accords with all collateral consequences".

On Monday, the Duma postponed the vote on this motion after it emerged that the governing party United Russia had drafted its own alternative motion, which proposed giving various government bodies the opportunity to research the question and come up with their own proposals before calling for recognition of the regions.

But in Tuesday’s (February 15) vote, it was the original motion, called by the Communist Party, which passed. This means that Russia could officially recognise the breakaway regions of Ukraine at any time.

Any such recognition would mean an abandonment of Russia’s obligations under the Minsk Agreements, creating even more uncertainty around security in Eastern Europe.

Speaker of the House Vyacheslav Volodin backed the motion, writing on Telegram before the vote that “Fighting continues, people are dying. We must find a solution.”

Russia’s army claimed that it was beginning to withdraw troops amassed on the border following military exercises on Tuesday, but it was not clear how many troops were being withdrawn or where.

The two developments (troops being withdrawn and the Duma’s call for recognition of an independent Luhansk and Donetsk) come on the same day that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrives in Moscow for talks with Putin. It seems likely that they were co-ordinated in an effort to convince Europe of the urgency of these last-minute talks, as reported by bne IntelliNews.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Putin Scholz talks productive, but differences remain

Navalny term could be extended under cover of Ukraine crisis

Lukashenko talks about visiting Putin and on tensions with Ukraine

News

Putin Scholz talks productive, but differences remain

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that a diplomatic resolution to the Ukraine crisis is possible, following three hours of talks with President Putin in Moscow.

Navalny term could be extended under cover of Ukraine crisis

Navalny faces fresh charges of insulting a judge and embezzling from his own anti-corruption foundation, which has been liquidated by the State. His trial will take place in his prison rather than a courthouse.

Moldova’s central bank prepares for 20% inflation rate this year with new rate hike

Faced with expected inflation of over 20% during the entire second half of the year, the National Bank of Moldova increased the monetary policy rate by 2pp to 10.5%.

Lukashenko talks about visiting Putin and on tensions with Ukraine

On Monday 14 February, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko revealed that he will meet Putin "soon".

Russia starts to withdraw some of its troops from Ukraine’s border

Russia’s defence ministry said that it is withdrawing some of its troops from the border with Ukraine as their exercises come to an end.

Putin Scholz talks productive, but differences remain
1 hour ago
Navalny term could be extended under cover of Ukraine crisis
1 hour ago
Moldova’s central bank prepares for 20% inflation rate this year with new rate hike
1 hour ago
Lukashenko talks about visiting Putin and on tensions with Ukraine
2 hours ago
Russia starts to withdraw some of its troops from Ukraine’s border
2 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    7 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    23 days ago
  3. Ukraine's oligarchs fleeing the country
    2 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas
    8 days ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    23 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    20 days ago
  3. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  4. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    7 days ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss