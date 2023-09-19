Data search reveals coal produced in annexed parts of Ukraine shipped to Turkey

Data search reveals coal produced in annexed parts of Ukraine shipped to Turkey
Turkey could be in hot water for importing coal from annexed territories of Ukraine sold by Russia. / CGTN
By bne IntelIiNews September 19, 2023

Coal valued at $14.3mn or more that was produced in parts of Ukraine under Russian occupation was reportedly exported to Turkey between February and July.

The conclusion that Turkey proved a willing market for the coal shipments from at least 10 producers was drawn from Russian customs data reviewed by Reuters.

The news service reported that in the six-month period in question, approximately 160,400 tonnes of coal from the annexed eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk was shipped to Turkey. Three producers listed in the customs data confirmed to Reuters that they had dispatched coal from the two regions to Turkey during the assessed months.

Turkey has not joined Western countries in imposing sanctions on Moscow or in restricting trade with Russia or areas of Ukraine controlled by the Russians. In fact, it has enjoyed something of a trade boom amid Russia’s switch to alternative export and import markets to make up for business lost with the countries that are mounting an economic backlash against the Kremlin for its decision to wage war in Ukraine. Last week, the US turned its sanctions fire on several Turkish companies, arguing that they were playing roles in helping Russia to circumvent sanctions. It is goods that can contribute to the Russian war machine that most concern Western sanctions enforcers.

Turkey takes a neutral stance towards the Russia-Ukraine war, seeking to maintain good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv on the basis that it is in a position to act as an intermediary in the pursuit of peace that would be trusted by both sides. However, Ankara has repeatedly stated that it recognises Ukraine's territorial integrity.

The report on the customs figures also concluded that Turkey was comfortably the biggest export destination of coal from the Ukrainian regions annexed by Russia.

The use of coal in Turkey’s electricity generation is on the rise despite the climate crisis and the global appeal for countries to cut their emissions into the atmosphere. Official figures show it produced 31.5mn megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity from imported coal in 1H23, up by around a quarter year on year.

The sellers who sold the coal shipped to Turkey are registered in Russia and in annexed Ukrainian territories, according to Interfax news agency's Spark database of Russian companies.

The buyers were companies registered in Hong Kong, the UAE and offshore jurisdictions including Belize and the British Virgin Islands, Reuters said the customs data showed. There were no Turkish companies listed.

The news agency was unable to find contacts for the buyers or establish who the final beneficiaries were.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Iran and Russia unleash a contractual tsunami in several meetings

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy tells the UN Russia weaponizing everything from food to children, calls for global unity

Russian oil price discount shrinking, sanction dodging widespread

News

Iran and Russia unleash a contractual tsunami in several meetings

Iran and Russia are converging in sectors for the first time as both countries face off against the US and the West.

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy tells the UN Russia weaponizing everything from food to children, calls for global unity

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has issued a stark warning to the international community, saying that Russia is "weaponizing" everything from food to children in its war against Ukraine and called for a united front against Russia.

Fiscal corrective package unveiled by Romanian government disappoints investors

Investors associations say their members have been disproportionately targeted with tax measures, while the government is not doing enough to cut spending.

Turkey not ready to ratify Sweden’s Nato bid says Erdogan

Strongman takes combative approach during trip to New York for UN General Assembly. Rebukes US journalist who quizzes him on human rights.

Russian, Iranian defence chief meet in Tehran to discuss the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu met with Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, in Tehran on September 19 to continue building on good ties and discuss the rapidly deteriorating situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Iran and Russia unleash a contractual tsunami in several meetings
2 hours ago
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy tells the UN Russia weaponizing everything from food to children, calls for global unity
3 hours ago
Fiscal corrective package unveiled by Romanian government disappoints investors
3 hours ago
Turkey not ready to ratify Sweden’s Nato bid says Erdogan
11 hours ago
Russian, Iranian defence chief meet in Tehran to discuss the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    8 days ago
  2. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    6 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. US singles out Turkey with latest war sanctions package
    5 days ago
  5. Unidentified air defence accident over northern Iranian city of Gorgan
    1 day ago
  1. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    30 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    23 days ago
  4. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    8 days ago
  5. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss