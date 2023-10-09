Czech unemployment stayed at 3.6% in September

There were 263,020 people registered with the Czech Labour Office by the end of September, or 3.6%, an identical level to that in August.

It is also 0.1 percentage point up year on year. Czechia’s unemployment level remained the lowest in the EU, while there is still demand for manual workers and seasonal workers, the Labour Office reported.

“As every year, a main wave of graduates has arrived in the [labour office] registry. Yet it did not influence the development of the labour market in any significant way,“ commented Minister of Labour Marian Jurecka, adding that “on the contrary, there was a considerable drop in unemployed workers in the education” sector.

The Labour Office also stated that as of the end of September, 313,881 persons from Ukraine, who arrived in Czechia under the temporary protection scheme following the Russian full-scale invasion, obtained jobs in Czechia, and that 214,765 of these are women.

Some of the Ukrainians sheltered in Czechia have returned home in the meantime or left their jobs. Altogether, 118,552 of them worked in Czechia at the end of September.