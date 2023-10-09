Czech unemployment stayed at 3.6% in September

Czech unemployment stayed at 3.6% in September
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 9, 2023

There were 263,020 people registered with the Czech Labour Office by the end of September, or 3.6%, an identical level to that in August.  

It is also 0.1 percentage point up year on year. Czechia’s unemployment level remained the lowest in the EU, while there is still demand for manual workers and seasonal workers, the Labour Office reported.

“As every year, a main wave of graduates has arrived in the [labour office] registry. Yet it did not influence the development of the labour market in any significant way,“ commented Minister of Labour Marian Jurecka, adding that “on the contrary, there was a considerable drop in unemployed workers in the education” sector.

The Labour Office also stated that as of the end of September, 313,881 persons from Ukraine, who arrived in Czechia under the temporary protection scheme following the Russian full-scale invasion, obtained jobs in Czechia, and that 214,765 of these are women.

Some of the Ukrainians sheltered in Czechia have returned home in the meantime or left their jobs. Altogether, 118,552 of them worked in Czechia at the end of September.

Open PDF  View PDF
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Czech August retail sales decreased by 2.8% y/y and by 0.8% m/m

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Reconfiguring Chinese economic strategies in CESEE

Poland and Czechia to reintroduce controls on border with Slovakia

Data

ING: Hungary’s budget challenges are far from over

The budget generated a small surplus in September, which will be a short-term sticking plaster. The latest upward revision in the official deficit target underscores the remaining challenges .

Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 5.3% in 9M23

Ukraine's Ministry of Economy estimates the economy grew by 5.3% in the first nine months of 2023 as the country switches from crisis to recovery, Interfax Ukraine reported on October 9.

Hungary’s industry disappoints in August

Output of Hungary's industrial sector fell 5.3% year-on-year in August, following a 2.6% decline in the previous month.

Czech August retail sales decreased by 2.8% y/y and by 0.8% m/m

Retail sales in Czechia in August decreased by 2.8% year-on-year and by 0.8% month-on-month amid worries about the worsening economic situation.

Russian farms take in 133.5mn tonnes of grain, on course for 135mn tonnes total

Russian agricultural producers have harvested over 133.5mn tonnes of grain as of October 5, which is 15mn tonnes less than in same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture said, reports Tass.

ING: Hungary’s budget challenges are far from over
6 hours ago
Ukraine's GDP growth accelerates to 5.3% in 9M23
13 hours ago
Hungary’s industry disappoints in August
15 hours ago
Czech August retail sales decreased by 2.8% y/y and by 0.8% m/m
15 hours ago
Russian farms take in 133.5mn tonnes of grain, on course for 135mn tonnes total
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  2. Turkey delivers hundreds of heavy machine guns to Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Iran becomes third-largest crude oil producer in OPEC as Saudi turns down taps
    26 days ago
  4. Ukraine to become “a military production hub” as counter-offensive stalls
    7 days ago
  5. Celebrations in Palestine Square in Tehran over Hamas insurgency
    2 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    17 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    27 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    16 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss