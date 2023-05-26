Czech PPF Group acquires 15% stake in Polish e-commerce company InPost

Czech PPF Group acquires 15% stake in Polish e-commerce company InPost
InPost operates a chain of more than 29,000 self-service delivery boxes for e-commerce clients. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera May 26, 2023

PPF Group, the biggest Czech private investment group, has acquired a 15% stake in Polish e-commerce logistics and distribution services company InPost.

PPF stated in a press release that it has agreed to buy the stake at €10 per share from private equity firm Advent International. The transaction would bring PPF’s total share in InPost to 16.75% upon completion. PPF will also have the option to buy a further 15% share from Advent.

“With this investment, we have taken a major step towards strengthening the e-commerce sector in which PPF has long been active,” PPF’s Chief Investment Officer Didier Stoessel stated. “E-commerce is one of our four main investment pillars, along with financial services, telecommunications, and media,” he added.

Czech Press Agency noted that the market value of InPost is close to €5bn, estimating that PPF would have paid some €750mn for the stake.

InPost is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange and was founded by its current CEO Rafal Brzoska. Its home market is Poland and it is also active in eight Western European countries, operating a chain of more than 29,000 self-service delivery boxes for e-commerce clients as well as logistics services for e-commerce retailers.

Earlier this week, Czech media also reported that PPF sold its Nevsky Centre Shopping Mall, one of the largest shopping malls in St. Petersburg, reducing its real estate portfolio in Russia to an office centre in Moscow. PPF has been curtailing its presence in Russia after Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year. In December, the company said its exit from Russia had resulted in a loss of €318mn for the first half of 2022.          

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CEZ shares plunge after Czech cabinet lowers voting threshold

EBRD 2023: Bank to expand into the whole of Africa plus Iraq

EBRD cuts regional growth forecasts again but Central Asia still going strong

News

Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko collapsed for a second time this month after a meeting with president Vladimir Putin and was hospitalised in Moscow on May 27.

What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?

Ukraine claims drone strike, but Russia says vessel is back in Sevastopol.

Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky refuses to testify in UK High Court trial against PrivatBank's lawsuit

Kolomoisky, the billionaire former owner of PrivatBank, is accused of multi-billion-dollar fraud and financial misappropriation alongside business partner Hennaidy Boholiubov during their time at the bank.

Leaked recording scuppers plans for new government in Bulgaria

Gerb freezes talks after recording from Change Continues leadership meeting discussing proposed joint government is released.

Defence Minister Vucevic elected new head of Serbia’s ruling SNS

President Aleksandar Vucic steps down as head of SNS amid mass anti-violence protests and spike in tensions with Kosovo.

Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
3 hours ago
What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
3 hours ago
Ukrainian oligarch Kolomoisky refuses to testify in UK High Court trial against PrivatBank's lawsuit
6 hours ago
Leaked recording scuppers plans for new government in Bulgaria
16 hours ago
Defence Minister Vucevic elected new head of Serbia’s ruling SNS
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    2 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    14 days ago
  4. Zimbabwe's $320mn deal to purchase 32 helicopters from Russia raises dust
    5 days ago
  5. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    3 hours ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    14 days ago
  2. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    3 months ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    2 days ago
  4. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    18 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    19 days ago

Reports

Dismiss