Czech computer games companies posted 20% increase in sales in 2019

Czech computer games companies posted 20% increase in sales in 2019
By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2020

Czech computer game companies saw a year-on-year growth in sales in 2019 at 20% to CZK4.5bn (€176.9mn), according to data published by the Association of Czech Game Developers (ACGD) on June 24. In 2020, the sales are expected to rise by 10% y/y to CZK5bn. 

“As the gaming industry is an important sector of the economy, it also needs support in terms of education, investment and, last but not least, funding. Interest in gaming is constantly growing and it is expected to continue to grow in the future. However, in order to maintain this trend and use the full potential of the field, we need more support from state authorities,” said the association chairman Pavel Barak. 

The gaming industry in the Czech Republic employs more than 1,750 people, of which the largest share are programmers (21%) and graphic designers (19%). At the same time, 280-300 new job opportunities are opened every year. However, on the other hand, more than 60% of companies reported a lack of employees.

The vast majority of customers are from the US, Germany, the UK, Russia and China.

The gaming industry is an important part and driver of the digital economy, with digital game distribution growing significantly and already outpacing distribution in the stores. It is also one of the cultural and creative industries and its size far exceeds the turnover of Czech film and television production, the association stressed. 

ACGD complains that systematic state support remains insufficient. A package of comprehensive support measures and tools needs to be adopted, in particular in the areas of visa programmes, direct and indirect support for start-ups and long-term support for specialised training.

“ACGD is actively cooperating with state authorities in this regard and strives for broader support for the gaming industry. We have the opportunity to communicate our needs directly and actively participate in the development of the business environment. The main goal is to work together to develop educational programs for future developers, improve the conditions for the development of games in the Czech Republic and make a significant contribution to the growth of this industry,” Barak added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian online retailer eMAG begins expansion in Hungary

Telegram to create proxies to work in Iran

Turkish companies for first time use central bank’s yuan swap facility to cover import bills

Tech

Romanian online retailer eMAG begins expansion in Hungary

Romania's largest online retailer plans to open three more showrooms in Hungary and reach a turnover of €300mn in the country.

Telegram to create proxies to work in Iran

Encrypted messaging app is hindered in Islamic Republic by official attempts to block it. Co-founder Pavel Durov says he refused to share user data with intelligence services.

Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital bought stake in Czechia's fastest-growing cloud service company

Sandberg's investment manager Jakub Krajcovic says he believes the business area has "huge potential" and the fund plans to focus on it more deeply.

Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round

Enterprise robotic process automation software company is reportedly preparing a new round of financing that would increase its market value to over $10bn.

Russia's IT industry faces severe brain drain

The Russian IT industry will experience a severe brain drain in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, unless the government introduces support measures for the sector, major local IT companies warn.

Romanian online retailer eMAG begins expansion in Hungary
6 hours ago
Telegram to create proxies to work in Iran
2 days ago
Slovak investment fund Sandberg Capital bought stake in Czechia's fastest-growing cloud service company
3 days ago
Romanian unicorn UiPath expects $10bn valuation in new financing round
6 days ago
Russia's IT industry faces severe brain drain
17 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia’s Economy Ministry releases fresh forecasts for 2020 and beyond on June 18.
    7 days ago
  2. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    1 day ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  5. Turkish companies for first time use central bank’s yuan swap facility to cover import bills
    3 days ago
  1. Poland announces major easing of coronavirus restrictions
    28 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    5 months ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    5 months ago
  4. LONG READ: A thinking exercise on Turkey and its lira
    30 days ago
  5. Belarus emerges as Eastern Europe's coronavirus hotspot
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss