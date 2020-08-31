Czech central bank governor at odds with Babis over government's tax proposals

Czech central bank governor at odds with Babis over government's tax proposals
Jiri Rusnok warned that proposals to abolish “super gross” wage would leave a long-lasting hole in state finances.
By bne IntelliNews August 31, 2020

The governor of the Czech National Bank (CNB) Jiri Rusnok has criticised the government’s decision to abolish the so-called "super gross" wage, thus lowering income tax for low and medium income groups, as it is expected to leave a CZK74bn gap (€2.83bn) in the budget in 2020. The government should instead focus on mitigating the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, he said.

The governing parties agreed on Friday to abolish the super-gross wage and introduce two brackets with rates of 15% and 23% respectively. A 23% tax would be levied on income over CZK139,000 a month, while those earning less than that will pay a 15% tax, instead of 20% at present.

The super gross wage, which has been the base for calculating employee income tax since 2008, is the sum of an employee’s gross wage plus social and health insurance premiums.

The reintroduction of a progressive tax will lead to savings in the order of hundreds to thousands of crowns per month for most employees, PWC tax expert Tomas Hunal told local daily Hospodarske noviny, adding that it will lead to an increase in the tax burden for people who have other types of income.

The government says the tax reform was part of its agenda and will encourage consumer spending and help rev up the economy, but the CNB governor disputes that.

Speaking on state television on Sunday, Rusnok questioned the government’s expectation that lower taxes will increase consumption and said that many people will use the extra cash to boost savings.

He also warned that that cutting taxes will create a long-lasting hole in state finances. The budget deficit by the end of July rose to an all-time high of CZK205bn, compared to CZK9.5bn a year earlier.

In June, the Czech government decided to increase the deficit target to CZK500bn from CZK40bn due to the additional expenditures relating to the coronavirus crisis. This year the deficit could reach a record 9% of the GDP.

Rising financing needs of the budget also pushed up the Czech national debt to its highest level since 1993. State debt grew by CZK516bn in the January-June period to CZK2.16 trillion. 

The government also agreed on Friday to pay a pension bonus of CZK5,000 in December to compensate some 3mn retirees for rising living costs. The measure will boost this year’s budget spending by about CZK15bn. The government denied that the handout of the bonus is any way connected to the 2021 October elections.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

TURKEY INSIGHT: Has Erdogan reached the limits of siphoning hard currency from local banks?

Bitcoin power consumption need not blow your brains—yet

Turkish armoured vehicle maker BMC shuts plant after COVID-19 outbreak, pandemic worsening in Turkey

News

People numbers and girl power overwhelm Lukashenko's riot police in Belarus' twin weekend rallies

20,000 women marched in Minsk on Saturday and at least 200,000 people filled the streets on Sunday to call for the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko overwhelming the police deployed to prevent the rally from happening.

North Macedonia’s parliament endorses new government led by Zoran Zaev

New government voted in after two days of fierce debate. Zaev promises "decisive and uncompromising" fight against the grey economy, crime and corruption.

UPDATED: Exit poll indicates Montenegro’s ruling DPS will struggle to form government, putting EU accession at risk

The long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists is neck and neck with the For the Future of Montenegro coalition, led by the pro-Russian Democratic Front.

$0.5bn laundered through Albania’s real estate sector in 2019 as drug trade booms

The transit trade in drugs is estimated to be worth more $0.5bn a year in Albania — and a similar amount was laundered through the country’s real estate sector in 2019, says the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime.

Croatia reports worst-ever GDP decline for Q2 as businesses say second lockdown would kill economy

Croatia’s economy contracted by 15.1% y/y in 2Q20, the deepest decline since records began.

People numbers and girl power overwhelm Lukashenko's riot police in Belarus' twin weekend rallies
18 hours ago
North Macedonia’s parliament endorses new government led by Zoran Zaev
13 hours ago
UPDATED: Exit poll indicates Montenegro’s ruling DPS will struggle to form government, putting EU accession at risk
14 hours ago
$0.5bn laundered through Albania’s real estate sector in 2019 as drug trade booms
19 hours ago
Croatia reports worst-ever GDP decline for Q2 as businesses say second lockdown would kill economy
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Belarus is running out of cash
    4 days ago
  2. Doctors deny Navalny poisoned, but refuse to let him leave
    9 days ago
  3. MINSK BLOG: Artem Shraibman asks: What kind of dialogue can save Belarus?
    6 days ago
  4. Serbia slaps down Republika Srpska's secessionist aspirations
    4 days ago
  5. TURKEY INSIGHT: How Ankara is selling more “fake” domestic USD papers to dollar-short state banks
    5 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    15 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    25 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    14 days ago
  5. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss