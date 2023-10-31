Czech billionaire Andrej Babis says he will continue to lead his populist ANO party

Czech billionaire Andrej Babis says he will continue to lead his populist ANO party
Babis had hinted that he might take a back seat and let his lieutenants lead the party. / bne IntelliNews
By Albin Sybera October 31, 2023

Czech opposition leader and billionaire ex-premier Andrej Babis has dispelled speculation that he might step away from politics by announcing that he will seek re-election as chairman of his ANO party.

After his defeat in the 2021 general election and his drubbing in the presidential election in January, Babis had hinted that he might step back and let his lieutenants, ex-Minister of Finance Alena Schillerova and ex-Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek,  run the populist party, which he founded in 2011.  Schillerova now runs the party group in the Czech parliament.

Babis has often claimed that he only entered politics to sort out the corruption of the country's traditional ruling parties and that his political career has harmed his agro-chemical empire. Critics argue that he actually entered politics to help his businesses. 

Babis, who has dominated Czech politics over the past decade, remains the unchallenged leader and main private funder of his party. Under ANO party rules, he has the final say in its policymaking. All significaint independent voices in the party, which has a tiny membership, have either left or been silenced.

ANO's resilient popularity and the government's woes seem to have whetted the billionaire's appetite for the key political battles next year, which include local elections and the European Parliament elections. Czechia is also to hold national elections in the autumn of 2025. ANO has been maintaining a massive lead in the polls, with a popularity of  above 30%. 

“I will run for the chairman in February, and then we’ll see,” Babis said during a televised discussion at CNN Prime News when asked whether he would want to be a premier again.

Separately, ANO also unveiled that the ex-Minister of Regional Development Klara Dostalova will be the party’s leading candidate for the European Parliament elections next year. ANO currently has six sitting MEPs.   

“I am convinced she [Dostalova] will be the best person to fight for the interests of citizens in the European parliament,” Babis stated.

He added that he is against Czechia losing the veto rights in the EU, that he does not want the European Commission to run Europe, and that ANO is for the protection of the environment but does not want the “Green Deal destroying European industry and threatening employment”.

Babis has faced criticism from his partners in the liberal Renew Europe group in the European Parliament for his close ties with radical rightwing populists such as Hungarian strongman Viktor Orban. In the Slovak general election last month Babis also backed leftist populist Robert Fico, who won, rather than his Renew Europe partner, Progressive Slovakia.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Major companies seek COP28 deal on quitting fossil fuels

VISEGRAD BLOG: Cold shower for Orban

Czechoslovak Group to take over ammunition division of American Vista Outdoor

News

Co-founder of Russia's Alfa Group detained in France

Alexei Kuzmichev detained on allegations of money laundering, breaching sanctions and tax avoidance.

Slovakia’s new populist cabinet to boost border guard against refugees

Prime Minister Robert Fico says government considering strengthening the police forces on the border with the army.

Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza

Observers recall 2020 Netanyahu comment that Turkish leader “used to call me Hitler every three hours, now it’s every six hours but thank God trade with Turkey is up’”.

Ahold Delhaize buys Romania's Profi chain from MidEuropa for €1.3bn

Deal is the largest exit by a private equity fund in the food segment in Central and Eastern Europe.

Suspicious tremor in Syria sparks speculation of Western military strike

A suspected military strike measuring 3.8 on the Richter scale south of Homs has been reported by the Syrian National Seismic Centre.

Co-founder of Russia's Alfa Group detained in France
1 hour ago
Slovakia’s new populist cabinet to boost border guard against refugees
2 hours ago
Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
9 hours ago
Ahold Delhaize buys Romania's Profi chain from MidEuropa for €1.3bn
10 hours ago
Suspicious tremor in Syria sparks speculation of Western military strike
12 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    6 days ago
  2. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    7 days ago
  3. Hungary ignores Turkey's ratification of Sweden's Nato accession
    6 days ago
  4. Israel warns Iran it will attack Tehran if Hezbollah tries to defend Gaza
    8 days ago
  5. Iran calls on Russia to stop UN resolution against Palestine
    7 days ago
  1. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    6 days ago
  2. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    18 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  4. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    8 days ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss