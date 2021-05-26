Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April

Consumer prices up 0.9% y/y in Bosnia in April
By bne IntelliNews May 26, 2021

The Agency for Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina said on May 25 that the consumer prices rose by 0.9% year-on-year in April, after dropping by 0.5% in March.

On a monthly comparison basis, consumer prices fell by 0.3% in April, after adding 0.8% in March, the statistical office said in a statement.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1% on the year in April, prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 2%, whereas prices of housing, water, electricity, natural gas and other fuels added 0.9%.

Transport prices rose by 5.8%, clothing and footwear prices decreased by 8.8% and prices of furnishing and household equipment declined by 1% on an annual comparison basis in April.

Bosnia's consumer prices decreased by 1% last year, after rising by 0.6% in 2019 and by 1.4% in 2018.

