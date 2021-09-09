Construction prices in Kosovo surge by 12.1% y/y in Q2

Construction prices in Kosovo surge by 12.1% y/y in Q2
By bne IntelliNews September 9, 2021

The overall Construction Cost Index in Kosovo increased by 6.3% q/q in the second quarter of 2021, according to the statistics office.

The largest increase was posted by the price of materials (+8.6% q/q), which accounted for nearly 70% of the total construction costs.

Salaries, which account for 15% of the total, rose marginally by only 0.8% q/q. The cost of machinery and other inputs increased by under 1% q/q as well.

Meanwhile, in annual terms, the construction cost index increased by 12.1% y/y.

An outstanding increase was seen in the index for materials (17.0% y/y) and to a lesser extent for machinery (2.8% y/y) and other costs (2.1% y/y) while wages advanced by only 0.6% y/y.

The increase of construction materials’ prices was partly offset by the decrease of transport prices (-6.6% y/y).

