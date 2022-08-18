Catalyst Romania backs e-store evoMAG to fund expansion

/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews August 18, 2022

Catalyst Romania, one of the most important venture capital funds in the region, paid €2mn for a minority stake in evoMAG, one of the first Romanian online stores, according to StartUpCafe,ro.

This is the first large financing that evoMAG has received since its launch, more than 15 years ago.

The company will use the funds to expand in the Romanian and international markets, accelerating its offline development with two new showrooms.

Last year, its sales reached €34mn, 46% up y/y — the highest in recent years.

It expects €40mn turnover this year, with sales peaks in the categories of mobile phones, TVs, PC components and electric vehicles. Home and garden products are a separate category, for which evoMAG predicts significant growth this year.

“The capital infusion will allow us to take evoMAG to a new level of development, both on the Romanian market, online and offline, but also outside the country,” said Mihai Pătrașcu, founder and CEO of evoMAG, in a press release.

The investment will be used to secure access to as many relevant marketplace platforms as possible. It will also allow evoMAG to inaugurate two new showrooms in the next two years. The company plans to double its product portfolio in the next three years, with new categories, increased storage space, and complex operational processes.

Related Content

Starved Russian brokers crowdfund for pre-IPOs

Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer

e-commerce transactions in Serbia up 29% y/y in 2Q22

Tech

Romania’s SeedBlink crowdfunding platform acquires Dutch peer

Deal to accelerate SeedBlink's coverage as a pan-European player, broadening its geographic footprint in CEE and Benelux.

e-commerce transactions in Serbia up 29% y/y in 2Q22

Online shopping has become increasingly popular in Serbia, even though the market lags behind Central and Western Europe.

Russian e-commerce turnover up 1.5-fold in 1H22

Following the imposition of sanctions and the voluntary withdrawal of hundreds of international brands, Russians have turned to e-commerce sites to buy hard-to-find foreign brands.

Home of the humbled lira, Turkey’s the biggest cryptocurrency market in the Middle East

Up to a fifth of Turks appear to have invested in digital money in the past two years.

Business Insider: Western tech majors have tested or used controversial Russian face recognition technology

According to a report published last week by US publication Business Insider, a range of Western tech firms are users of FindFace, a controversial face recognition technology developed by Russian startup NtechLab.

