Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches new record of 18.7% y/y in September
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews October 18, 2022

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 18.7% y/y in September, after rising by 17.7% y/y in August, reaching the highest level since July 2008 (chart), the statistics office reported on October 17.

Inflation has been rising for 19 consecutive months but started speeding up in the past several months due to surging energy prices. It reached a nine-year high in September 2021, going up by 4.8% y/y, and continued climbing in the following months, accelerating after the start of the war in Ukraine.

The consumer price index (CPI) moved up 1.2% month-on-month and was by 14% higher from end-December, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a statement.

Food prices increased by 25.5% y/y in September, after rising by 24.1% y/y in August. Annual consumer price inflation was more significant in housing (up 30.6% y/y), transport (up 19.7% y/y), restaurants and hotels (up 20.7% y/y) and housing (up 14.9% y/y).

Compared to the previous month, education costs increased the most, by 5.4%, followed by housing (+4.2% m/m) and food prices (+2.3% m/m).

The Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) increased 15.6% y/y in September, after rising 15% y/y in August. The HICP was up 0.7% m/m in September.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Europe's still dependent on oil and gas for fuel in most of Europe

Food waste apps gain users as cost of living soars

Financial squeeze forces Southeast European countries to pull out of 2023 Eurovision

Data

Europe's still dependent on oil and gas for fuel in most of Europe

Europe is hoping to wean itself off Russian gas and turn to renewables but only the Scandinavian countries of Iceland, Norway and Sweden rely on hydropower for the majority of their energy needs, and most of the rest of Europe relies on oil and gas.

Poland’s core inflation goes into double-digit territory in September

Poland’s core inflation grew 0.8pp to 10.7% y/y in September.

Flow of FDI to Romania reversed in August as Romgaz takes over Neptun Deep participation

The almost €1bn deal made Romania a net foreign investor in August, which happens very rarely.

Poland’s inflation rate continues to climb

CPI grew 17.2% in September and inflation is forecast to hit 20% in February.

Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept

Foreign trade, meanwhile, expanded 36.3%, reaching $86.3bn.

Europe's still dependent on oil and gas for fuel in most of Europe
3 hours ago
Poland’s core inflation goes into double-digit territory in September
17 hours ago
Flow of FDI to Romania reversed in August as Romgaz takes over Neptun Deep participation
1 day ago
Poland’s inflation rate continues to climb
3 days ago
Kazakh GDP grows 2.8% y/y in Jan-Sept
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    6 days ago
  2. What happened to the Nord Stream pipelines?
    6 days ago
  3. Iranian oil workers reportedly strike in solidarity with anti-regime protesters
    7 days ago
  4. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    10 days ago
  5. Putin’s dwindling circle of friends in Emerging Europe
    6 days ago
  1. Energy crisis: Europe’s industry shutting down
    27 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    10 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    19 days ago
  4. Secret report reveals top officials knew Bulgaria wouldn’t benefit from Balkan Stream
    21 days ago
  5. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss