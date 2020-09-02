Flowers for the police were met with pepper spray aimed towards protesters in the first hours of a mass protest against the Bulgarian government and the chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev in Sofia on September 2.

This is the largest protest in almost two months of daily anti-government demonstrations in Sofia and other Bulgarian cities. The 55th day of mass rallies marks the first parliament session after the summer break when MPs are expected to debate the proposal of the ruling Gerb party for amendments to the constitution and for a Supreme National Assembly to be called. The proposal, aimed at resolving the political deadlock, is not expected to get enough support, and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov’s options look increasingly limited.

The protesters arrived from all over the country with many more reporting that the police had stopped them on the roads, not allowing them to reach the capital.

Outside the parliament, the police were using huge amount of pepper spray on the protesters, though it’s not clear they received provocation. According to blogger Ivo Bojkov who is streaming live from the spot, the pepper spray is being used whenever protesters attempt to break the cordon and get closer to the parliament.

A team from broadcaster bTV was among those sprayed and the TV channel’s cameraman was taken to hospital, while the reporter, although still recovering from the spray, keeps covering the protest.

Meanwhile, the police have mobilised forces from the whole country and have warned they will use force if necessary.

Some of the protesters started giving flowers to the police, calling on them not to stand against their own people.

Despite that, police officers continued using pepper spray any time anyone attempted to get closer to parliament. The live stream from Bojkov showed the police using force against protesters and arresting a few of them. In response, protesters started throwing plastic whistles towards the police, getting more pepper spray in return.

Protesters say they are attempting to get closer to parliament as declared in their official declaration filed with the police for the September 2 protest and are being stopped despite that.

Inside the parliament

At the opening of the parliament’s session, President Rumen Radev once again urged the government to step down, while the ruling coalition left the hall during his speech.

“After two months of relentless protests across the country and being heavy discredited in international media I think the diagnosis of such governing is definitive. I expect the Bulgarian parliament not to replace the agenda that the society wants,” Radev said.

He once again called on the government to resign. Radev has been supporting the protests since the beginning.

Meanwhile, the ethnic-Turk Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), which is believed to have unofficial yet strong influence over Borissov’s government, also demanded the government’s resignation. The party called on Radev to step down too and for an expert government to be put in place.

The DPS’ move was seen as a clear signal that the government will fall. A few days earlier, the party also said it will not back Gerb’s initiative for a new constitution and a Supreme National Assembly.

The government and Geshev are accused by the protesters of being involved with the DPS, its chairman of honour Ahmed Dogan and party member and controversial businessman Delyan Peevski, all of whom have become synonyms of corruption and murky deals between corrupt business and the ruling institutions.

There were suggestions among the protesters on September 2 that the DPS has decided to sacrifice Borissov in an attempt to keep Geshev, who is believed to be loyal to the party, in his position.