Bosnian unit of ArcelorMittal halts work, cuts 80% of jobs

ArcelorMittal Zenica – the Bosnian unit of ArcelorMittal – has stopped work and sent 80% of its workers at home, Indikator.ba reported on May 19.

The reason for ArcelorMittal’s decision has not been made known officially and attempts by bne IntelliNews to obtain more information were unsuccessful as of the time of publication.

According to Reuters, the decision was taken as workers of the plant went on strike in solidarity with colleagues furloughed over the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. ArcelorMittal left only its coking unit operating.

In May 2019, ArcelorMittal announced the intention to cut 300 jobs and reduce output by around 30%, aiming to prolong the effective life of the Omarska mine by up to 10 years. It subsequently postponed this plan.

The global steelmaker operates a steel plant in Zenica in the Bosnian Federation where it processes iron ore from its Omarska mines in Prijedor in Republika Srpska. In April 2019, it indicated that might decide to reduce production at the Omarska ore mine and cut the number of employees following the rejection of its bid for another mine in the country.