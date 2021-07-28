Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June

Slovenia’s retail sales increased 12.8% in June compared with the same month in 2020, easing from 14.3% y/y growth in the previous month, the statistics office said on July 28.

The annual growth is significant due to the low base effect. The biggest annual growth in retail sales was recorded in March and April.

Compared to June 2020, the biggest growth was registered in retail sales of automotive fuel (by 19%), followed by retail trade with food products (14.4%) and non-food products (9.8%).

Month on month, retail sales went up 0.7% in June, following a 3.6% m/m increase in May.

This year, retail sales declined only in April at a monthly level, as a consequence of the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 related measures in months prior and their temporary reinforcement around the Easter holidays.

In the first six months of 2021, retail sales grew by 10.8% over the same period in 2020 and by 0.2% compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

The volume turnover from the trade and repair of motor vehicles in June expanded by 5.3% compared with the previous month. It declined 3% year on year and dropped 3.1% compared with June 2019.