Amazon to hire 500 people, open three new offices in Romania

American multinational technology company Amazon plans to open two new offices in Romania and increase its local workforce by adding another 500 roles to the existing 2,500 employees by the end of the year, Economica.net reported.

The new offices prepared for launch this year will be located in Timisoara and Iasi. In 2023, the group will open another office in Iasi.

The office in Timisoara will have an area of 340 sqm, is scheduled to open in the second quarter of the year, and will focus on the Amazon Devices line. It will be a place where innovative products and services are developed and launched.

The new office in Iasi, of 5,500 sqm, will open towards the end of the year in the current campus and will be the first to host the Retail Business Support department.

In 2023, Amazon will move to Palas Campus in Iasi, which has an area of 18,000 sqm and will host several teams: Compliance Ops, Retail Business Support, Creative Ops & Production, Imaging Support, Customer Behavior Analytics, Information Security & Privacy, Compliance Tech, AWS Global IT and Content Creation Tools.

In 2005, Amazon opened its first office in Romania and, since then, it has invested over €100mn in the country.