ADB approves $73mn loan to improve welfare of children in Mongolia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $73mn loan to improve social welfare support for Mongolia's poor and vulnerable, mainly women and children, with the aim of lessening socioeconomic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The project will specifically expand the child money programme, which provides universal cash grants to all children aged 0–17. The ADB will finance a share of the extended shock-response increase in the monthly child grant benefits through June 2021. This will follow on from earlier top-ups supported under an emergency assistance loan from April to September 2020.
As early as May 2020, nearly three-quarters of all Mongolian households and 85% of poor households reported experiencing some sort of economic shock amid the pandemic. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of all households reported an increase in food prices, while nearly three-quarters (73%) of self-employed workers experienced income loss. About 70% of farmers and herder households reported a decline in income y/y.
The ADB will also support the digitisation of social welfare programs into the “e-welfare” system to streamline benefit and service delivery, and will implement and evaluate a pilot test of the graduation approach to introduce an innovative type of social protection programme that builds on cash transfers with a holistic set of livelihood, financial inclusion, and coaching interventions.
The project forms part of ADB’s holistic and comprehensive package of support to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in Mongolia. The total project cost is $259.64mn, which includes government financing of $186.64mn. It is expected to be completed in 2023.
A consortium led by Japanese engineering company JGC Holdings has been awarded the contract to build Mongolia's first utility-scale solar-plus-storage power plant by the country's energy ministry, pv ... more
The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has approved $175mn in funding for an Asian Development Bank (ADB) programme to support the government of Mongolia's efforts to improve rangeland management and reduce ... more
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved additional headroom for the next phase of its large-scale partnership with the Green Climate Fund (GCF). An ... more