Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony

Zelenskiy corners Orban in Buenos Aires in short encounter at inaugural ceremony
Body language of Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Viktor Orban shows that atmosphere was tense during short exchange of words in Buenos Aires. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews December 11, 2023

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Hungary’s headline inflation dips below 8% in November

Europe in recession, no engines of growth

Hungary subtly turns down Kyiv proposal for Orban-Zelenskiy meeting, former foreign minister says

News

Bulgaria dismantles Soviet army monument

Protesters waving Russian flags fail to stop symbolic step towards Bulgaria's liberation from Moscow's influence.

Albania prosecutors request house arrest for ex-president Berisha

Berisha and his son-in-law are suspects in a case concerning the sale of the Partizani sports complex back in 2008.

Poll shows EU citizens open to Ukraine’s accession, cooler towards Western Balkans

New ECFR poll shows EU citizens have mixed feelings on enlargement, with less than a third backing accession for Western Balkan states.

Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle

After night of shame, Turkey’s FA chairman says: "Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end. Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this.”

Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova

Budapest says it will not yield to pressure from fellow EU member states to greenlight accession negotiations with Ukraine — and thus with Moldova as well — at this week's EU summit.

Bulgaria dismantles Soviet army monument
2 hours ago
Albania prosecutors request house arrest for ex-president Berisha
5 hours ago
Poll shows EU citizens open to Ukraine’s accession, cooler towards Western Balkans
5 hours ago
Turkish football suspended after club president punches referee to ground after final whistle
16 hours ago
Hungarian rejection of Kyiv could delay EU's accession negotiations with Moldova
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    3 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    1 day ago
  3. Former Kazakh leader Nazarbayev confesses to polygamy with Miss Kazakhstan 1999
    7 days ago
  4. Russia responds to Moldova’s pro-EU steps with warnings of “hybrid war”
    8 days ago
  5. Africa’s massive unbanked population creates huge opportunities for incumbent banks and fintech start-ups
    26 days ago
  1. Europe in recession, no engines of growth
    3 days ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    16 days ago
  3. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Fate of university that broke mould in Kazakhstan is in the balance
    1 day ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss