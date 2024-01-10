World Bank says Uzbekistan can expect 5.5% GDP growth for three years straight

By bne IntelliNews January 10, 2024

The World Bank anticipates that Uzbekistan’s annual GDP growth will amount to 5.5% for three years in a row, namely in 2023, 2024 and 2025, according to its latest Global Economic Prospects report, released on January 10.

In its previous edition of Global Economic Prospects, released in June 2023, the World Bank predicted Uzbekistan’s GDP growth in 2023 would be 5.1%, while it would be 5.4% in 2024 and 5.8% in 2025.

In a note on Central Asia, the latest report edition said: “Growth in Central Asia is forecasted to be broadly stable at about 4.8 percent a year over 2024-25, the highest among subregions. Still-high commodity prices, resilient consumer spending amid cooling inflation, and sustained export growth benefiting from rising oil production capacity in Kazakhstan, are expected to support the activity.

“Trade diversion triggered by the invasion [of Ukraine by Russia], leading to increased exports to the region from countries that have reduced their exports to Russia, is expected to persist. The flow of remittances from Russia will wind down but remain well above pre-invasion levels.”

Looking beyond 2024 on a global basis, the World Bank sounded a warning, saying: "Global inflation is being tamed without tipping the world into a recession. It is rare for countries to bring inflation rates down without triggering a downturn, but this time a 'soft landing' seems increasingly possible. Yet beyond the next two years, the outlook is dark.

"The end of 2024 will mark the halfway point of what was expected to be a transformative decade for development—when extreme poverty was to be extinguished, when major communicable diseases were to be eradicated, and when greenhouse-gas emissions were to be cut nearly in half. What looms instead is a wretched milestone: the weakest global growth performance of any half-decade since the 1990s, with people in one out of every four developing economies poorer than they were before the pandemic."

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

UzAuto and Kyrgyzstan’s DT Technik to launch joint auto production this year, says minister

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will launch the joint production of 12 car models from this year, Kyrgyz Minister of Economy and Commerce Daniyar Amangeldiev has said, giving an update on the project ... more

Price of “the people’s gasoline” spikes in Uzbekistan as tax break expires

The price of the most-in-demand gasoline in Uzbekistan, AI-80, or “the people’s gasoline”, has spiked since January 1 following the scrapping of zeroed excise duty. The price at some fuel ... more

Uzbekistan enjoying lowest annual inflation since August 2016

Uzbekistan has reported a December annual inflation reading of 8.77%, a touch up on November’s 8.76%. Nevertheless, the country is still enjoying the lowest price growth recorded since August 2016. ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  3. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    7 days ago
  5. West moves closer to seizing CBR's frozen $300bn of reserves
    11 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    7 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss