Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery

Wildberries expands international sales by offering cross-border sales and delivery
Russia's top e-commerce business continues its international expansion by offering Russian consumers goods from other countries, including Belarus, Kazakhstan and China.
By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2021

Russia’s largest online retailer Wildberries has launched direct sales from Belarus, Kazakhstan and China to Russian consumers, the company said in a statement on June 23.  

Wildberries has launched a pilot project for direct sales from foreign markets, offering goods from sellers from Belarus, Kazakhstan and China, which have been made available to Russians.

“In the future, the online retailer plans to connect manufacturers from the European Union and other countries where it already works to the project,” the company said. “To date, the online retailer, in addition to Russia, is represented in 13 more countries around the world, including the USA, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, etc.”

The delivery of goods from sellers to buyers in other countries will be carried out both by Wildberries' own logistics service (for example, in Belarus and Kazakhstan) and via international logistics partners (in China and other countries).

Russians will be able to receive parcels from foreign sellers at Wildberries' order pick-up points. Delivery of orders to buyers will be free and will take from several days to two weeks, depending on the country of the seller, the company said.

“We strive to make purchases on Wildberries even more profitable for Russians: to offer more goods at attractive prices, and fast delivery from reliable logistics partners will significantly reduce the time it takes to receive orders for cross-border purchases,” the Wildberries press service said.

In the near future, Wildberries plans to expand its assortment by connecting new sellers from various countries.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MITTELEUROPEAN INSIGHTS: EU and Austria – what is your stance on the Belarus sanctions?

Belarusian prosecution asks for 15-year sentence for jailed presidential candidate Viktor Babariko

EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions

Tech

Slovenia to bring public services online

Ljubljana presents first measures to digitalise public services with the aim of improving the efficiency of the public administration in line with the EU’s digital agenda.

YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Big tech from a small country

Croatia, with a population of just over 4mn, has seen the emergence of a slew of high-tech champions in the fields of IT software, hardware and electromobility.

Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity

myToys, an online retailer of children’s goods owned by Otto Group, ceased its activity earlier this month in Russia after more than 10 years of operations.

VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil

VTB Capital, a division of the state bank VTB, is in the process of acquiring a 15% stake in the Delimobil car-sharing service.

BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors

In late May Russian insuretech leader BestDoctor closed a $26mn round with an impressive investor consortium. The money was brought in by Winter Capital, a Moscow-based international fund backed, in particular, by billionaire Vladimir Potanin.

Slovenia to bring public services online
17 hours ago
YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Big tech from a small country
1 day ago
Otto Group’s myToys shuts downs in Russia after 10 years of activity
2 days ago
VTB Capital invests $75mn in Russian car-sharing major Delimobil
2 days ago
BestDoctor.ru attracts $26mn from major Russian, Austrian and Swedish investors
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Who is Sergei Pugachev, the oligarch that accused Abramovich of buying Chelsea on Putin's orders?
    2 months ago
  2. Bulgaria keeps veto on launch of EU accession talks with North Macedonia
    1 day ago
  3. EU reaches deal on sectoral Belarus economic sanctions
    3 days ago
  4. Armenia: June 20 election preview
    4 days ago
  5. Moscow introduces mandatory coronavirus vaccination
    6 days ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    1 month ago
  2. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    23 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    1 month ago
  5. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    21 days ago

Reports

Dismiss