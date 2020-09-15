US’ Dexcom to open services centre in Vilnius in 2021

By bne IntelliNews September 15, 2020

US medical technology company Dexcom plans to open a global business services (GBS) centre in Lithuanian capital Vilnius next year, Invest Lithuania, Lithuania’s foreign investment promotion agency, said on September 15.

The Vilnius office will support Dexcom's operations and its customers across the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Invest Lithuania said.

Quentin Blackford, Dexcom's executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, says the company chose Vilnius because of its talent pool and multilingualism.

Founded in 1999, the San Diego-based company "empowers people to take control of their diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring system," according to the press release. 

Last year, Dexcom employed 3,900 specialists worldwide. The company's revenue for 2019 totalled $1.47bn.

 

