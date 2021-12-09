Unemployment in Georgia up 2.5pp y/y to 19.5% in Q3

The unemployment rate in Georgia increased by 3.3pp in January - September 2021, to 21.2% compared to 17.9% in the same period last year. In the third quarter of the year, the unemployment rate eased to 19.5% and the annual advance narrowed to 2.5pp.
In the fourth quarter, the base effects will dissipate and the annual figures may decrease compared to the January - September average yet remain above the 20% threshold, most likely 2pp above the 2020 average.
The unemployment rate in Georgia picked up for the first time in response to the COVID-19 crisis no earlier than the last quarter of 2020 - with a significant lag compared to the economic slowdown.
Speaking of the number of persons employed, this decreased by 2.3% (17,957 persons) to 678,000 persons in Q3, 2021 compared to 696,000 persons in Q3, 2019 before the crisis.
Employment has increased in the sectors of mining, services to households (trade, essentially) and IT&C, where the number of employees advanced by 3,300 (+39%), 3,200 (+1.8%) and 5,900 (+25%) respectively. The sectors of mining and IT&C have demonstrated a significant advance in relative terms, while retail is a major employer and any change makes a big impact overall.
The employment mostly decreased in the sectors of constructions (-9,400 or -13% compared to 2019), HoReCa (-5,600 or -14%) and arts and entertainment (-4,400 or -27%) - but the government has as well decreased the workforce hired in public administration (-3,000 or 12.6%).
|GEORGIA labour market [thousand]
|Q3 19
|Q4 19
|Q1 20
|Q2 20
|Q3 20
|Q4 20
|Q1 21
|Q2 21
|Q3 21
|Total 15 + population
|3,044
|3,032
|3,013
|3,013
|3,037
|3,011
|2,995
|3,032
|3,013
|Labour force (Active population), total
|1,576
|1,532
|1,545
|1,515
|1,529
|1,506
|1,447
|1,559
|1,592
|Employed
|1,311
|1,277
|1,263
|1,238
|1,269
|1,198
|1,130
|1,215
|1,281
|Hired
|904
|880
|891
|840
|845
|805
|783
|832
|862
|Self-employed
|406.8
|396.8
|370.8
|397.6
|423.1
|391.9
|345.7
|381.8
|418.6
|Not-identified worker
|0.3
|0.4
|0.7
|0.5
|0.7
|0.9
|1.2
|1.0
|0.7
|Unemployed
|264.9
|254.9
|282.6
|277.4
|259.8
|307.8
|317.5
|344.6
|310.8
|Population outside the labour force
|1,468
|1,500
|1,468
|1,498
|1,508
|1,506
|1,548
|1,473
|1,421
|Unemployment rate, percentage
|16.8
|16.6
|18.3
|18.3
|17.0
|20.4
|21.9
|22.1
|19.5
|Labour force participation rate (Economic activity rate), percentage
|51.8
|50.5
|51.3
|50.3
|50.3
|50.0
|48.3
|51.4
|52.8
|Employment rate, percentage
|43.1
|42.1
|41.9
|41.1
|41.8
|39.8
|37.7
|40.1
|42.5
|Source: GeoStat, BNE IntelliNews
|PERSONS EMPLOYED
|Q3 19
|Q4 19
|Q1 20
|Q2 20
|Q3 20
|Q4 20
|Q1 21
|Q2 21
|Q3 21
|By kind of economic activities, total
|695,994
|713,899
|684,372
|631,814
|645,571
|641,577
|622,746
|659,718
|678,037
|Agriculture, forestry and fishing
|11,877
|11,594
|11,094
|11,579
|11,641
|11,272
|11,156
|11,455
|11,500
|Mining and quarrying
|8,484
|8,293
|8,105
|8,409
|8,523
|8,828
|10,521
|11,006
|11,788
|Manufacturing
|89,682
|89,848
|84,996
|82,891
|83,627
|85,240
|84,914
|86,412
|86,465
|Electricity, gas, steam supply
|15,153
|15,318
|15,443
|15,564
|15,570
|15,577
|15,817
|15,894
|15,372
|Water supply; sewerage, waste management
|14,276
|14,225
|14,267
|14,345
|14,419
|14,593
|14,751
|14,648
|14,528
|Construction
|71,955
|72,573
|59,160
|57,796
|61,965
|67,714
|56,174
|58,286
|62,596
|Services to households
|182,636
|188,566
|187,369
|169,516
|177,770
|170,388
|169,566
|180,579
|185,869
|Transport., storage
|56,378
|57,622
|56,764
|50,282
|52,568
|49,705
|49,638
|52,768
|54,282
|HoReCa
|40,550
|40,621
|38,661
|30,215
|31,039
|26,421
|21,775
|30,348
|34,917
|IT&C
|23,722
|24,842
|24,260
|22,399
|23,747
|23,968
|25,551
|26,662
|29,605
|Real estate activities
|20,083
|20,581
|19,195
|17,725
|18,189
|17,612
|16,595
|17,818
|18,626
|Services to companies
|24,471
|25,342
|22,223
|21,520
|22,550
|22,346
|21,160
|21,607
|23,021
|Public administration
|23,883
|23,450
|22,393
|19,240
|19,836
|18,841
|17,751
|19,497
|20,881
|Education
|16,733
|24,345
|24,280
|24,019
|16,529
|24,103
|24,054
|24,149
|16,614
|Health and social work activities
|71,398
|71,824
|71,979
|70,740
|71,502
|71,947
|72,121
|72,566
|72,705
|Arts, entertainment and recreation
|16,213
|16,238
|15,898
|9,341
|8,680
|7,024
|5,521
|9,564
|11,813
|Other service
|8,500
|8,618
|8,286
|6,234
|7,414
|5,999
|5,680
|6,459
|7,454
|Source: GeoStat, BNE IntelliNews