Ukraine second most deadly country for journalists in 2022

Reporters Without Borders (RWB) counts a total of 57 journalists and media workers that have been killed this year because of their job, including eight killed in Ukraine, the second most deadly location in the world. Additionally, RWB has recorded 532 that are imprisoned as of December 14, reports Statista.

This infographic shows the places where the most journalists were killed in 2022 (16 countries not shown had one death each). In Mexico, journalists' deaths with a direct link to their journalistic work represented almost 20 percent of the worldwide total.

As detailed by RWB: "At least 80 journalists have been killed in connection with their work in Mexico in the past ten years (including 46 in the past five) despite repeated calls from civil society and international organizations for the government to combat the violence more effectively."

The report goes on to reference the killing of journalist Lourdes Maldonado López, who was "in principle enjoying (state) protection in Baja California " when she was gunned down outside her home in January.

Turning attention to Ukraine, now the second most dangerous country for media workers since the Russian invasion on February 24, RWB count 8 deaths in the country as 2022 comes to a close: "They include Maks Levin, a Ukrainian photojournalist who was deliberately shot by Russian soldiers on March 13, according to the conclusions of an RWB investigation".

Russia itself currently has 18 journalists imprisoned.

