Ukraine's international reserves increased to $28bn as of the start of May, according to the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU).

The reserves were up 3.6% month on month from $27.035bn in early April 2021, the NBU said.

"As of May 1, 2021, Ukraine's international reserves, according to preliminary data, amounted to $28bn (equivalent). In April, they increased by 3.6%, taking into account foreign exchange receipts in favour of the government and the revaluation of financial instruments," the NBU said, as cited by Interfax.

The reserves are equivalent to about 4.3 months of import cover and enough to ensure the stability of the national currency.

In the last year the NBU has raised its reserves by $10bn from around $18bn at the start of 2020, up by half year on year.