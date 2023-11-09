Ukraine's international reserves fell for the third month in a row in October to $38.97bn

Ukraine's international reserves fell for the third month in a row in October to $38.97bn
Russia's blockage is preventing grain exports, while imports are rising and the NBU has been selling currency, putting Ukraine's reserves under pressure. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 9, 2023

Ukraine's international reserves declined for the third month in a row in October, under pressure from a trade deficit and delays in the arrival of fresh international aid. Reserves decreased by 1.9% to $38.97bn, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported on November 8. (chart)

The NBU said the fall was due to its interventions in the currency market and the country's foreign currency debt payments as well. However, the impact of these factors was partially offset by income received from international partners, according to the NBU.

During October, the NBU's net sale of currency amounted to $3.34bn, compared with $2.69bn in September. The increase in interventions can be attributed to heightened demand for currency during the transition from a fixed exchange rate to managed exchange rate flexibility.

Furthermore, in the same month, $3.31bn was deposited into the government's foreign currency accounts at the NBU. This amount included $1.6bn in macro-financial assistance from the European Union, $1.15bn as a grant from the United States and $572.7mn from the placement of foreign government bonds.

On the other side of the ledger, the government made foreign currency payments of $892.5mn to service and repay state debt. Additionally, Ukraine disbursed $80.1mn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

However, Ukraine’s balance of trade situation has been deteriorating this year. Ukraine's international trade fell again in September, increasing the country's trade deficit to $0.8bn, primarily driven by a contraction in foreign trade, UBN reported on November 6.

Over the first nine months of the year, the export of goods saw a significant decrease of 35.9%, while imports recorded a contrasting trend with a 16.7% increase. In September, when compared to August figures, both exports and imports of goods exhibited declines of 1.9% and 3.1% respectively.

Specifically, the export volume of goods in September amounted to $2.5bn. This decline in exports was observed across nearly all major product groups and regions. However, problems in exporting grain caused by the Russian blockade of Ukraine’s sea ports have been a major contributing factor; as bne IntelliNews reported, despite farmers expecting a larger harvest this year, Ukraine grain exports are down by a third this year. Grain is Ukraine’s main source of foreign exchange earnings.

The most substantial decreases in nominal terms were witnessed in exports to EU countries, falling by 35.3%, and Asia, which experienced a decline of 50.3%. Exports to African countries fell by 43%, America by 40.9% and CIS countries by 19.4%.

On the import front, September saw import volumes of $5.4bn. Imports from EU countries grew by 17.5%, while Asia saw a 12.3% uptick. Imports from America also recorded an increase of $116mn. In contrast, imports from the CIS countries decreased by 15.7%.

Ukrainian import volumes were twice as large as exports in the first nine months of this year putting more pressure on the government resources and undermining the hryvnia, reports the State Customs Service.

Imports into Ukraine reached $46.6bn between January and September, while exports amounted to $27.1bn, leaving a $19.5bn trade deficit. The overall trade turnover for Ukraine in the first nine months was $73.7bn.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

European Commission recommends EU open accession negotiations with Ukraine

New Slovak cabinet axes latest military aid package for Ukraine

European Commission recommends opening EU accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova

Data

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 3.5% in October

North Macedonia experienced a notable deceleration in its average annual inflation in October.

Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics

Businesses are increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, according to Oxford Economics’ latest Global Risk Survey released on November 6.

Czech industry decreased by 5% y/y in September

Analysts quoted by Czech Television (CT) sounded alarm bells, pointing out that a disruption in supply chains in the car industry caused by damaging August floods in Slovenia quickened the September decline of Czech industry.

Russia’s service sector PMI continued expanding in October, but slowed from September

Russia’s service sector PMI continued to expand in October, posting a robust 53.6, but slowed somewhat from September.

Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe

Tourist arrivals in Albania rose by 56% compared to pre-pandemic 2019 in January-July 2023, with only Qatar and Saudi Arabia seeing better results.

North Macedonia’s annual inflation eases to 3.5% in October
1 day ago
Businesses increasingly concerned over geopolitical and economic risks to the global economy, says Oxford Economics
2 days ago
Czech industry decreased by 5% y/y in September
2 days ago
Russia’s service sector PMI continued expanding in October, but slowed from September
3 days ago
Albania's tourism sector made the fastest post-pandemic recovery in Europe
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    9 days ago
  2. Turkey fails to respond to Iran call for ban on shipping oil to Israel
    7 days ago
  3. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago
  4. Zelenskiy under mounting pressure as Ukraine's allies suggest ceasefire talks
    3 days ago
  5. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    9 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    15 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    27 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  5. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss