Turkey’s top listed automaker Ford Otosan outperforms peer Tofas in 2019 exports

Ford Otosan (FROTO), a JV between Ford and Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding established in 1959, increased its exports by 2% y/y to 333,734 units last year, just below its 2019 guidance of 335,000-345,000 units, Vladimir Bespalov of VTB Capital said on January 13 in a 2019 auto exports research note entitled “Neutral for our views on Tofas (Buy) and Ford Otosan (Hold)”.

Tofas (TOASO), a JV between Fiat and Koc established in 1968, endured a 20% y/y decline in exports to 194,107 units in 2019, lower than its guidance of 200,000-210,000, data from the Turkish Automotive Manufacturers Association (OSD) showed.

VTB said that Tofas’ weak export result “does not affect export cashflows due to take-or-pay arrangements”.

“According to agreements signed with Fiat, PSA and Opel/Vauxhall, Tofas can charge fixed costs, borrowing costs and a mark-up where lower than agreed upon units are demanded by contracted parties. Accordingly, even in environments of contraction, Tofas can increase profitability… the company is currently break-even in agreed units, and thus no additional margin is derived by the take-or-pay contract in upcoming years,” Seker Invest noted on January 14 in its equity strategy for January entitled “Quietly Optimistic”.

Tofas is a steady dividend payer; it has been steadily distributing dividends since FY2005, Seker added.

Dividend Payments and Bonus Issues for 2019 Annual Gross Net 2010-2018 Net Total Gross Dividend Dividend Dividend 9 years Profit Bonus Bonus Dividend per per Yield Yield TRY TRY share TRY Share Share Payment Last Paid Average mn mn % mn TRY TRY Date % Years % TOASO 1,330 880 1.76 1.50 19-Mar 9.97 9 5.66 TAVHL 1,455 758 2.09 1.77 20-Mar 7.93 8 3.83 KRDSA 292 68 0.35 0.30 25-Mar 2.76 - - OTKAR 164 72 3.00 2.55 25-Mar 2.91 9 3.72 AYGAZ 228 372 1.29 1.09 28-Mar 14.17 9 7.86 TUPRS 3,713 3,794 15.15 12.88 28-Mar 12.03 8 6.97 FROTO 1,683 853 2.43 2.07 1-Apr 4.24 9 5.29 KCHOL 5,537 1,009 0.40 0.34 1-Apr 2.41 9 1.97 TBORG 428 537 1.66 1.41 2-Apr 21.12 - - TEKFN 1,403 422 1.14 0.97 2-Apr 4.34 8 3.07 SAHOL 3,830 612 0.30 0.26 3-Apr 3.66 9 1.83 CLEBI 205 129 5.30 4.51 16-Apr 6.22 7 4.30 ENKAI 1,582 750 0.15 0.14 17-Apr 2.82 9 1.51 EREGL 5,598 4,830 1.38 1.25 8-May 18.06 9 8.03 VESBE 623 567 2.98 2.54 15-May 21.02 - - BRSAN 283 116 0.82 0.70 16-May 10.37 8 3.70 GOODY 126 24 0.09 0.08 27-May 3.42 9 2.51 AEFES 97 300 0.51 0.43 31-May 2.59 8 1.61 ANACM 451 90 0.12 0.10 31-May 4.24 6 1.71 CCOLA 327 300 1.18 1.00 31-May 4.24 9 1.18 SISE 2,326 400 0.18 0.15 31-May 3.33 9 2.07 SODA 1,556 345 0.35 0.29 31-May 4.74 - - TRKCM 958 170 0.14 0.12 31-May 4.64 8 2.40 BIMAS 1,250 365 1.20 1.02 12-Jun 2.99 9 1.54 TCELL 2,021 1,010 0.46 0.39 18-Jun 3.62 4 3.32 ASELS 2,318 174 0.15 0.13 19-Jun 0.80 9 0.81 PETKM 872 462 28 - - - 19-Jun 28 5 3.08 KRDMA 172 63 0.13 0.11 26-Jun 5.93 3 1.71 KRDMB 85 31 0.13 0.11 26-Jun 5.90 3 1.71 KRDMD 557 205 0.13 0.11 26-Jun 5.62 3 1.71 BIMAS 1,250 304 100 274 - - 24-Jul 100 9 1.54 TCELL 2,021 1,010 0.46 0.39 31-Oct 3.62 4 3.32 BIMAS 1,250 365 0.60 0.51 18-Nov 2.99 9 1.54 FROTO 1,683 432 1.23 1.05 21-Nov 1.90 9 5.29 KRDMA 172 63 0.13 0.11 27-Nov 5.93 3 1.71 KRDMB 85 31 0.13 0.11 27-Nov 5.90 3 1.71 KRDMD 205 0.13 0.11 27-Nov 5.62 3 1.71 BIMAS 1,250 243 0.40 0.34 11-Dec 1.70 9 1.54 Source: Seker Invest

Tofas’ 24.6% stake was listed on the Borsa Istanbul while free-float shares amounting to 37.9% in the company were held by foreigners, according to Seker.

The automaker is in VTB’s view better exposed to the recovery of the domestic market, while the forthcoming announcement of the New Doblo contract might serve as another potential share price trigger.

Tofas’ domestic light commercial vehicle (LCV) sales rose by 8% y/y to 78,692 in 2019, beating its guidance for 70,000-75,000 as well as the 23% y/y market contraction.

Tofas has updated its overall LCV sales target for 2019 to 470,000-490,000 units from the previous 380,000-400,000.

Ford Otosan's export sales rose by 4% y/y to 29,948 units in December alone after three consecutive months of decline “which the company explained earlier [as caused] by supplier issues”.

This might indicate that these issues have been resolved, according to Bespalov.

Ford Otosan's domestic retail sales were down 28% y/y to 49,973 units in 2019, close to the upper end of the guidance range of 40,000-50,000.

VTB said Ford Otosan might benefit from future cooperation between Ford and Volkswagen, as well as its plans to boost exports of heavy trucks.

In particular, the company plans to increase the geographic footprint for its truck sales from 43 countries in 2019 to 81 countries by 2024.

Nevertheless, VTB saw Ford Otosan as fairly valued at the moment.

Ford Otosan has distributed regular dividends since 2004 with an average pay-out ratio of 50-60%. In FY2019, it distributed Turkish lira (TRY) 3.66 of dividends per share with a dividend yield of 5.0% through 2018 net income, according to Seker.

“Ford Otosan’s cost + plus type agreements, which are also denominated in Euro, help to limit the foreign exchange risk that the Company is exposed to. Ford Otosan’s foreign exchange risk stems from imported cars to the extent that TRY depreciation might not be fully reflected in sales prices,” Seker added.

Seker appreciated Ford Otosan’s business structure, which is settled on exports, and its profit orientation on the domestic market.

Although the Istanbul-based brokerage takes an optimistic approach towards the business structure of Ford Otosan, it considers the company’s laudable performance already priced in.

Yet growth in the business (organic growth + partnership with VW), being a regular dividend payer and having a natural FX hedge lead Seker to think that Ford Otosan should feature in long-term portfolios to mitigate the potentially negative effects of Turkey’s political and economic fluctuations.

Ford Otosan’s 20.5% stake was listed on the Borsa Istanbul with free-float shares equivalent to 41% of the company held by foreigners, according to Seker.

Ford Otosan managed to up its profit by 28% y/y to TRY454mn in Q3 (market expectation: TRY431mn). That contrasted with the 4% y/y decline to TRY298mn (market expectation: TRY311mn) reported by auto producer Tofas.

Major Borsa Istanbul Companies: Q3 Financials Net Market Sales y/y EBITDA y/y Profit y/y Profit y/y TRYbn Value 9-mo % 9-mo % 9-mo % Q3 % P/E P/B Koc Holding 51.1 113.6 11 8.12 -20 3.28 -14 1.08 -15 10.24 1.42 Garanti BBVA 40.9 13.8 8 - - 4.94 -11 1.30 -22 6.82 0.79 Akbank 39.2 11.1 5 - - 4.09 -12 1.40 5 7.63 0.76 Tupras 30.9 68.0 7 3.10 -54 0.34 -83 -0.16 - 14.67 2.41 Turkcell 28.8 17.6 19 7.88 16 2.49 115 0.80 232 8.58 1.66 Isbank 27.8 14.2 9 - - 3.76 -18 1.35 9 4.66 0.51 BIM 27.3 29.7 28 2.35 71 0.91 2 0.34 -5 21.59 6.75 Erdemir 25.3 21.0 8 4.76 -26 3.09 -21 0.78 -41 5.31 0.88 Turk Telekom 24.3 17.4 16 8.25 30 1.86 - 1.12 - 5.97 2.71 Ford Otosan 23.5 27.7 19 2.37 17 1.34 6 0.45 28 13.4 5.09 Aselsan 21.6 7.6 47 1.56 44 1.98 14 0.64 -19 8.45 1.81 Yapi Kredi Bank 21.1 11.1 10 - - 3.34 -7 0.98 -12 4.78 0.53 Turkish Airlines 18.8 56.2 21 8.90 -9 2.59 -37 3.71 -6 7.37 0.5 Isdemir 18.5 12.6 9 2.76 -32 1.90 -36 0.43 -59 6.09 1.22 Sabanci Holding 17.8 13.8 17 6.87 -8 2.90 -15 0.95 -19 5.36 0.56 Arcelik 12.6 23.6 21 2.52 36 0.68 20 0.24 -4 13.11 1.4 Anadolu Efes 12.3 18.2 27 3.21 38 0.84 - 0.59 - 11.54 1.02 Tofas 11.9 13.4 -3 1.82 -4 1.03 3 0.30 -4 8.79 2.99 Vakifbank 11.7 8.4 2 - - 1.52 -51 0.50 -49 4.57 0.38 Koza Altin 11.3 1.9 72 1.27 97 1.26 28 0.53 9 7.8 2.15 Sisecam 10.1 13.2 19 2.82 14 1.36 -34 0.43 -58 6.26 0.73 TAV Airports 9.9 3.7 26 1.84 38 0.95 -16 0.56 -16 7.77 1.49 Coca Cola Icecek 8.3 10.0 16 2.05 19 0.97 484 0.56 1,795 7.38 1.32 Enerjisa 8.2 14.6 17 2.97 24 0.79 3 0.33 25 10.63 1.25 Petkim 7.7 8.9 22 1.22 -15 0.71 -23 0.24 -43 11.55 1.61 Pegasus 7.6 8.5 36 3.07 140 1.31 103 1.20 62 6.52 1.59 Ulker 7.1 5.7 36 0.96 46 0.74 29 0.25 15 8.2 1.73 Halkbank 7.1 6.8 11 - - 0.92 -58 0.31 2 5.73 0.24 Soda 5.7 3.1 25 0.72 -1 0.81 -45 0.15 -82 6.37 1.06 Sasa 5.2 2.0 22 0.14 -58 0.96 134 0.47 224 4.56 2.11 Emlak REIT 4.9 3.6 34 0.37 -67 0.20 -82 -0.15 - 13.02 0.37 Trakya Cam 3.8 4.9 16 0.87 2 0.49 -36 0.17 -37 5.65 0.65 Source: Seker Invest

In Q4, Ford Otosan’s exports declined by 4% y/y to 86,529 units while Tofas’ exports fell by 14% y/y to 43,790, according to calculations by Reuters.

In 2019, Turkish carmakers exported 86% of their overall production while exports fell by 5% y/y to 1.25mn units and overall production fell by 6% y/y to 1.46mn.

Oyak Renault, a JV between Renault and local conglomerate Oyak, was the largest vehicle exporter in Turkey at 295,275 passenger car units in 2019 while Toyota exported 227,019 passenger cars and Hyundai Assan 169,803 units.