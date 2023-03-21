Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign

Caveat emptor. / Turkish Defense Industry Agency (SSB)
By bne IntelIiNews March 21, 2023

Admire the sleekness of Turkey’s TF-X fighter jet as much as you wish, but there’s no getting away from the fact that it still lacks the engine that would give it a shot at becoming a genuine fifth-generation stealth aircraft that could compete in the skies.

Not that Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is likely to concede as much as he goes up and down the country on the campaign trail praising the prowess that he claims the country’s defence industry has developed on his watch. However, the TF-X “National Combat Aircraft” in fact demonstrates just how far that industry has to go before it can claim to be at the top of the game—the project to develop the fighter was commenced in 2010 but 13 years later the developer, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI), is yet to locally develop a turbofan engine fit for the “5G stealth” class.

The prototype aircraft that was rolled out of its hangar at the weekend—on the anniversary of a key World War I Turkish victory at Gallipoli and as part of Erdogan’s campaign for re-election on May 14—appears to have been equipped with a General Electric F110 engine at least sufficient for developmental exercises such as taxiing and ground running tests, but a long way short of what is required for a top-of-the-range combat aircraft.

Flashback to November 2018. Erdogan opens the world's "largest" airport.

Anyone who tells you otherwise is engaging in a ‘Potemkin village’ distraction. And Erdogan has form on that front. In November 2018 outside Istanbul, Turkey’s leader of two decades opened “the world’s largest airport”, when it was far from ready for full operations (despite scores of workers perishing during the construction of the mega-infrastructure). Even today, it is still not the largest.

Lately, Turkey's new domestic automaker, TOGG, has been taking pre-orders for its first car—the battery-electric TOGG T10X SUV, developed as part of the Erdogan administration’s national car project but substantially reliant on technology developed outside of Turkey including an engine from Germany’s Bosch.

The car announcement came with much fanfare, but it is far from clear that TOGG’s production and sales targets are realistic. The state-backed automaker does not yet have a sales infrastructure beyond an app. 

Back to that “national” fighter jet. Turkey’s defence procurement agency last year officially commenced a competition for the provision of a Turkish-developed and built turbofan engine to power it. It is far from clear which bidders will be in the mix. Defence industry reports suggest the UK’s Rolls-Royce aligned with Turkey’s Kale Group could eventually prove to be the supplier but a proper update on this long-discussed possibility is awaited.

In the meantime, the Republic of Turkey, this year celebrating its centennial, has a demeaning problem on its hands. Having upset the US by buying S-400 missile defence systems from the Kremlin, Ankara had its order for scores of the world’s most advanced stealth fighter jet, the Lockheed Martin F-35, ripped up by Washington officials. Turkey is even struggling to convince the US to sell it some lower-performance F-16s. In the meantime, regional arch-rival Greece is charging ahead with its bids to acquire both F-16s and F-35s. Not something that’s going to play well with the Turkish nationalist voter.

Russia and China sign off $165bn of energy and transport deals in Xi's second day in Moscow

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a second day of talks on China’s plan for the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and expanding economic and trade ties.

Bosnian Pride organisers to sue Republika Srpska president

Milorad Dodik told police to ban Pride march and says he "does not accept" LGBT organisations after activists attacked in Banja Luka.

Former Kosovan PM says pensions at risk after SVB, Credit Suisse crises

Avdullah Hoti warns failure to appoint new board at state-run Pension Saving Trust leaves €2.5bn invested in financial markets at the “mercy of fate”.

Chinese President Xi in Moscow to meet Putin in a show of new global power

Chinese President Xi Jinping just arrived in Moscow on a three-day state visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin that provides the Kremlin with a fig leaf of legitimacy for its military campaign in Ukraine and also promotes China to the top table.

Serbian opposition slam Vucic over talks with Kosovo

President Aleksandar Vucic moved closer to a deal with Kosovo at this weekend's Ohrid summit but faces fierce opposition at home.

