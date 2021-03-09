Turkey’s Izmir Municipality in external borrowing talks for €1bn metro project

Turkey’s Izmir Municipality in external borrowing talks for €1bn metro project
By bne IntelIiNews March 9, 2021

The Turkish Treasury has extended an external borrowing authorisation without a Treasury guarantee to the Izmir Municipality for a one-year period, the municipality said on March 8.

Izmir is in talks to obtain foreign loans to finance a €1bn metro line project, while it has already agreed loans worth €490mn for the investment, it also said.

As of end-Q3 2020, the municipality held $492mn of external debt stock not covered by a Treasury guarantee, while its Izsu (Izmir Water and Sewerage Administration) held another $28mn.

The municipality also held $81mn of Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt at end-September.

Izmir has a Fitch Ratings BB-/Stable rating, three notches below investment grade and in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating. It also has a B2/Negative, five notches below investment grade in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating, from Moody’s Investors Service.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkish food retail chain Migros secures €60mn loan from EBRD

Migros, one of Turkey’s leading food retailers, will expand its operations using a €60mn loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the lender has said.  The ... more

Controversial Borsa Istanbul CEO steps down ahead of US trial of Halkbank

The chief executive of Istanbul’s stock exchange operator has resigned in a move that could be related to Ankara signalling to the US Biden administration that it wants more conciliation in ... more

Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar’s plant to undergo Ziraat Bank executor’s sale

Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar has “left” its plant in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district with government-run Ziraat Bank in exchange for a loan debt, Ismail Erdogan, chairman of the ... more

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    5 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  3. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    5 days ago
  4. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    1 day ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    4 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    5 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    20 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    19 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss