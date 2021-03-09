Turkey’s Izmir Municipality in external borrowing talks for €1bn metro project

The Turkish Treasury has extended an external borrowing authorisation without a Treasury guarantee to the Izmir Municipality for a one-year period, the municipality said on March 8.

Izmir is in talks to obtain foreign loans to finance a €1bn metro line project, while it has already agreed loans worth €490mn for the investment, it also said.

As of end-Q3 2020, the municipality held $492mn of external debt stock not covered by a Treasury guarantee, while its Izsu (Izmir Water and Sewerage Administration) held another $28mn.

The municipality also held $81mn of Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt at end-September.

Izmir has a Fitch Ratings BB-/Stable rating, three notches below investment grade and in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating. It also has a B2/Negative, five notches below investment grade in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating, from Moody’s Investors Service.