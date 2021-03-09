Turkey’s Izmir Municipality in external borrowing talks for €1bn metro project

The Turkish Treasury has extended an external borrowing authorisation without a Treasury guarantee to the Izmir Municipality for a one-year period, the municipality said on March 8.
Izmir is in talks to obtain foreign loans to finance a €1bn metro line project, while it has already agreed loans worth €490mn for the investment, it also said.
As of end-Q3 2020, the municipality held $492mn of external debt stock not covered by a Treasury guarantee, while its Izsu (Izmir Water and Sewerage Administration) held another $28mn.
The municipality also held $81mn of Treasury-guaranteed foreign debt at end-September.
Izmir has a Fitch Ratings BB-/Stable rating, three notches below investment grade and in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating. It also has a B2/Negative, five notches below investment grade in line with Turkey’s sovereign rating, from Moody’s Investors Service.
Migros, one of Turkey’s leading food retailers, will expand its operations using a €60mn loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the lender has said. The ... more
The chief executive of Istanbul’s stock exchange operator has resigned in a move that could be related to Ankara signalling to the US Biden administration that it wants more conciliation in ... more
Turkish kitchenware maker Hisar has “left” its plant in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district with government-run Ziraat Bank in exchange for a loan debt, Ismail Erdogan, chairman of the ... more