Transparency hails Uzbekistan as “significant improver” on Corruption Perceptions Index

Uzbekistan has emerged as a striking example of progress in Central Asia against corruption, as outlined by Transparency International’s (TI’s) latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

With its annual gain of two points in the newly released 2023 CPI, Uzbekistan can lay claim to being a “significant improver” in TI’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia region, given that its advance since 2014 now amounts to an impressive 15 points. Set against dismal CPI performances recorded across the region, Uzbekistan thus emerges as a marked exception, with a CPI score of 33, ranking the country 121st out of 180 countries.

TI notes the the dual challenges of the dysfunctional rule of law and rising authoritarianism across Central Asia and parts of Eastern Europe, but Uzbekistan’s climb in the rankings can be said to underline not just a numerical shift, but a series of profound systemic reforms under the Mirziyoyev administration.

However, the CPI outcomes still indicate a need for significant improvement in Uzbekistan, underscored in a commitment to further addressing corruption and reforming institutions.

Some profound systemic changes in Uzbekistan are signified by progress in CPI indicators. First pivotal steps have included the establishment of an anti-corruption agency and the strengthening of anti-corruption legislation.

The country's efforts to liberalise its economy, while simultaneously introducing robust internal controls and audit mechanisms across various governmental levels, have been critical. The measures include anti-bribery management systems that have led to several corrupt officials facing criminal charges.

A senior official from Uzbekistan's anti-corruption agency commented: "Our focus has not just been on creating laws but ensuring their enforcement. The introduction of stronger audit tools and management systems is a testament to our commitment to rooting out corruption."

Despite these advances, Uzbekistan's journey is far from complete. The nation's authoritarian governance casts a long shadow over strides towards reducing corruption. The control over legislative and public institutions, and the use of the justice system to suppress critics, remain significant concerns. This duality is evident in Uzbekistan's trajectory seen in CPI improvement in corruption control but stagnation in democratic reforms.

Comparative analysis: 2019 to 2023

In 2019, Uzbekistan's score of 25 on the CPI indicated severe issues with state capture and a lack of checks and balances, common to many post-Soviet states. By 2020, the score rose to 26, hinting at the beginning of significant changes. Subsequent years saw a steady climb: 28 in 2021, 31 in 2022 and, finally, 33 in 2023. Each year marked a step towards better governance, but the sometimes rigid nature of the state continues to hinder more comprehensive reform.

Uzbekistan's story in the backdrop of the wider Eastern European and Central Asian context is one that generates cautious optimism. It's a narrative of a nation slowly but steadily fighting against the tide of corruption, yet simultaneously grappling with the strictures of authoritarian rule.

As a Transparency International regional advisor puts it: "Uzbekistan's progress on the CPI is commendable, but its journey towards a transparent, democratic society is far from over. The real test will be its ability to balance authoritarian control with the growing need for transparency and democratic reforms."

The wider region's struggle with corruption and governance amounts to a complex tapestry of historical, political and socio-economic factors. The CPI indicators serve as a reminder that while steps towards reform are essential, the path to true transparency and democracy is often a marathon, not a sprint.