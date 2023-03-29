Trafigura sees copper surging to $12,000 per tonne amid energy transition

Trafigura sees copper surging to $12,000 per tonne amid energy transition
Known as "Dr Copper", trends in the price of copper are widely seen as a front-running indicator of global economic trends as the metal is so important to so many industries and one of the world's biggest commodity trading houses thinks the price of copper is going to soar. / bne IntelliNews
By NEO March 29, 2023

Trafigura, one of the world’s largest commodity traders, expects copper prices to rise by a third from its current levels due to a global shortage and hit $12,000 per tonne within the next 12 months. The copper market was already running on inventories that covered only 3.5 days of global consumption equivalent at the end of 2022, and shortages may continue as demand outpaces supply, according to Trafigura’s co-head for metals and minerals trading.

Besides its traditional use in cables, construction and machinery, copper is becoming more widespread as the metal of choice for the energy transition, playing a critical role in electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure. The increase in copper demand is driven by China, which already consumes more than half of the world’s copper output and may accelerate its economic growth after lifting coronavirus restrictions.

China is likely to install nearly three times more wind turbines and solar panels by 2030 than its current target, according to Goldman Sachs. Solar and wind capacity will reach 3,300 GW by 2030, well ahead of the government’s target of 1,200 GW, the bank’s analysts estimated in a recent report. This will help China’s transformation into a greener economy by reducing its reliance on the import of fossil fuels but will also put a strain on the copper supply.

China is also the world’s largest producer of electric vehicles (EVs), which deploy copper in their batteries and wiring. EVs already account for a quarter of China’s total car sales, with their share set to exceed 50% by 2030, according to ING Bank. Three of the world’s top five best-selling EV brands come from China – BYD, which already beats Tesla by sales, Wuling and GAC Motors.

The development of these new industries, along with the projected recovery of the Chinese economy, are set to increase global demand for copper. At the same time, the supply of copper remains strained as commissioning new mines from scratch is capital intensive and takes several years.

There are several new mines which are nevertheless working to bring additional volumes of copper to the market. These include Anglo American’s Quellaveco mine in Peru, Kamoa-Kakula mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo (which is backed by China’s Zijin Mining), and the Udokan mine in Russia – the latter of which is set to start production this year at one of the world’s largest untapped deposits. There are also expansion projects at existing deposits, particularly in Latin America, Mongolia and Indonesia.

Still, these developments are being offset by problems at existing mines, which affect the balance of copper supply and demand. These include the reduction of ore grades in Chile and social unrest in Peru, the two countries that are the world’s largest copper producers. There are also regulatory conflicts, such as the recent feud between Canadian miner First Quantum and the government of Panama, which wanted the company to pay higher taxes.

The European Union recently added copper to its list of strategic minerals, and the US is considering doing the same. European car manufacturer Stellantis, the maker of Peugeot and Fiat, bought a stake in Argentina’s copper mine to secure supply of the metal for its EVs. China’s Zijin Mining is investing in copper projects in Africa, Europe and Latin America to secure supply of the metal.

This means Trafigura’s executives may be right in their forecast for the copper price. Goldman Sachs is even forecasting the price of $15,000 per tonne by 2025. While oil prices surged in the fossil fuel era, copper has become the new oil in terms of driving the green energy transition amid today’s focus on decarbonisation. As a result, the red metal is set to surge until the balance of demand and supply restores sometime in the long term.

 


This article first appeared in New Economy Observer (NEO), a digital publication covering the intersection between finance and social responsibility, with a special focus on emerging markets. It offers news and analysis on major issues shaping the new global economy, including climate change and renewable energy, sustainable development, e-commerce and tech innovation, and the future of work.

 

Photo: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com, CC-BY-SA-3.0

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Renewables investment of $35 trillion needed by 2030 for energy transition - IRENA

IMF: Volatile commodity prices reduce growth and amplify swings in inflation

More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home

Features

Eurasian Development Bank to invest at least $400mn in Central Asian water, energy projects

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) plans to invest at least $400mn in water and energy infrastructure in Central Asia over the next three years in an effort to boost economic growth and improve food security.

More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home

More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine and Donbas since February 2022, and half of all Ukrainians now living abroad have no intention of returning home.

Russia remaking EEU trade relations in an increasingly fractured world

Russia took over the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) at the start of this year and is looking to the trade club as one of the ways it can expand its trade after the Western world has increasingly cut ties due to sanctions.

Poland has its own Swiss credit problem

The issue of the country's Swiss franc mortgages is coming to a head just as financial contagion is spreading in the wake of the collapse of SVB and the forced takeover of Credit Suisse.

High representative urged to remove Bosnian Serb leader Dodik or risk war

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik takes cue from Putin’s Russia as he clamps down on NGOs, journalists and LGBT activists in challenge to Sarajevo’s authority.

Eurasian Development Bank to invest at least $400mn in Central Asian water, energy projects
5 hours ago
More than 5.5mn Ukrainian refugees have fled to Russia from Ukraine, survey finds half of refugees with no intention of going home
10 hours ago
Russia remaking EEU trade relations in an increasingly fractured world
1 day ago
Poland has its own Swiss credit problem
1 day ago
High representative urged to remove Bosnian Serb leader Dodik or risk war
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    8 days ago
  2. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    5 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    5 days ago
  4. Hungary fails to block Nato-Ukraine Commission talks
    7 days ago
  5. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    7 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    23 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    8 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    17 days ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago
  5. Iran announces discovery of first lithium reserve
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss