Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury

Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
A sea of red.
By bne IntelIiNews January 19, 2021

The head of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and the Securities and Exchange Organisation of Iran (SEO) has quit both posts in the wake of a market crash seen during January 18 to 19, the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) has reported. News of the resignation of Hassan Ghalibaf Asl did little to quell the fury and frustration of investors who described the first day of the collapse as Tehran’s “Black Monday”. On the Tuesday, with angry protests growing outside the exchange building, trading on the TSE was halted and its website was pulled.

TSE chief Hassan Ghalibaf Asl quit amid the protests (Image: IRNA).

Investors, many of whom were new entrants to the market in 2019 when officials encouraged new players to look for value in the bourse, have lost billions of dollars, with many seeing their money disappear overnight in the latest market turmoil.

January 18 saw the TSE’s main index, the TEDPIX, plummet by 36,989 points to 1.149mn, following its 6.5% slump recorded in the previous week’s trading. When the index broke through the one-million threshold for the first time in May last year there were even then warnings that it was overheating, but by August it smashed through the two-million barrier. Since then, the stock exchange has been regularly hit by painful bouts of losses.

Analysts have said the TEDPIX made its astronomical gains despite there being no economic fundamentals that would drive it to such highs. However, with Iran’s economy—particularly the Iranian rial (IRR)—battered by US sanctions, many investors, encouraged by signals from the government that there would be a growing amount of privatisation and the listing of state enterprises, appeared to stick with the TSE as their best bet to get a good return on investment.

With their losses neck-high, some investors have condemned the government and officials for not doing more to serve due warning that the bubble would burst. They are angry, for instance, that Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Farhad Dejpasand lately remarked that the Iranian stock market was now on the right track and had reached a stage in which its performance could be trusted. “Except for the peripheral variables that affect this market, we do not have a specific market disturbance,” the Tehran Times quoted the minister as saying.

Amid the market carnage, one TSE investor, who wished to remain anonymous, told bne IntelliNews: “You think, the government didn’t know this Black Monday was coming, what with the ‘justice shares’ [in state company assets divided among citizens that they released for public trading] and the collapse of the rial? Where else were we meant to place our money?”

"The TSE’s collapse has happened because the stock exchange was one of the few options left for addressing the budget deficit amid the US economic sanctions and the effects of the coronavirus [pandemic]," she added. "The Iranian government appeared to be aware of the risks of investing in the market but pushed ahead with the plans nonetheless because there was little alternative."

Angry investors who on January 18 gathered outside the TSE’s new building in uptown Tehran and the SEO’s building further west in the capital pulled down flags in protest. 

Some protesters outside the TSE shouted “Death to this dishonest government!”, and “Where are you, Rouhani the liar?” in reference to the president Hassan Rouhani.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company

Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Let’s tentatively pencil in a date for Turkey’s hot money outflow

News

Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund

The head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund (SPF) Dmytro Sennychenko has warned that oligarch groups are actively trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme by using law enforcement agencies to illegally raid objects slated for sale.

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year

International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year and condemned Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko's oppressions

Russian opposition activist Navalny calls for supporters to take to the streets this weekend

Jailed anti-corruption blogger and opposition activist Alexei Navalny calls on Russians across the country to take to the streets this weekend, Saturday January 23. “Do not be silent. Resist. Take to the streets – not for me, but for you."

Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’

Government has reportedly also not abandoned plans to build a new plant. Facility was hit by devastating earthquake in 1988.

Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company

Lender said it extended capital to company owned by Turkish mogul Mehmet Emin Karamehmet for taking back his stake in mobile operator from Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group. But it seems the stake is not worth the loan amount.

Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
12 hours ago
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
14 hours ago
Russian opposition activist Navalny calls for supporters to take to the streets this weekend
1 day ago
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
21 hours ago
Turkcell denies any affiliation with $1.6bn loan in default extended by Ziraat Bank to Virgin Islands company
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    6 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  4. One of Russia’s biggest wood product companies, Segezha could be Sistema’s next IPO
    4 days ago
  5. BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    10 days ago
  2. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    6 days ago
  3. Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
    14 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    2 days ago
  5. The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
    22 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss