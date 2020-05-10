Tehran Stock Exchange passes million points for first time

Tehran Stock Exchange passes million points for first time
Iran's stock market has outperformed. But could it implode?
By bne IntelIiNews May 10, 2020

The Tehran Stock Exchange’s (TSE) main index has surpassed a million points for the first time ever, with the big moment coming on May 9, the first day of the Iranian business week. However, warnings that the market is overheating are now increasingly heard.

The TEDPIX index rose 25,663 points, up 4.33%, to reach 1,020,295.9 points by the midday close.

Iran’s stock market is benefitting from growing interest in its potential for capital generation with other parts of the country’s economy—including property, gold, cars and forex—laid low by US sanctions and impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The appetite of investors has partly been whetted by government moves to sell off assets to raise capital to fight the health and economic emergency.

However, while there is clear investment growth on the back of “stray” domestic money, there are few international investors present in the sanctioned economy to take advantage of the TEDPIX’s stratospheric rise. And fears that there is a rising risk of a stock market bubble, given how at odds the growth is with Iran’s economic fundamentals, are unsettling some traders.

Lately, trading permission for ”Justice Shares” held by low-income deciles to be listed on the TSE has added to the extraordinary growth.

Eligible for trading

The dividend-paying Justice Shares in state entities and companies owned by 49mn Iranians are now eligible for trading on bourses including the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) and the over-the-counter Iran Fara Bourse. The move to enable the listing of the equity followed the emergence of the bull market on the TSE. Its leading index, the TEDPIX, reached 878,122.7 points on April 29, up 3.80% m/m. Since mid-February the benchmark index has surged 113%.

The Justice Shares were issued in 2006 under former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad on the basis of Article 44 of the Iranian Constitution on assisting economic privatisation efforts and supporting low-income deciles of the country’s population.

Persian Gulf Fajr Energy Company was the biggest TEDPIX winner on May 9 as its share price went up 12.21% to Iranian rial (IRR) 29,184 per share. Hamadan Glass Company was the biggest loser, with its shares falling 3.71% to a price of IRR41,909. Industrial, petrochemical and mineral stocks performed well in the rally.

Miad Kasravi, an investor, spoke with bne IntelliNews, expressing concerns that high inflation in circulation and a lack of alternative investments promising decent returns for investors' money in Iran was driving the TEDPIX index to the unprecedented heights.

“Iranian innovation and the ability to carry on in an economy almost cut-off from global markets has not driven the TEDPIX to one million and beyond. Reality has, with limited vital global imports driving up inflation,” he said.

Urging caution, Kasravi added: “Almost all sectors have some kind of exposure to imported inflation. And unless you think inflation has peaked in Iran then one million is all but a number on the chart.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

LONG READ: Russia’s amazing levitating ruble

Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 2.1% in April

Czech central bank lowered key interest rate to 0.25% to ease COVID-19 crisis

News

Poland’s election weekend that didn't happen

Last minute decision to cancel election plunged Poland's politics into ever-bigger chaos amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the looming economic crisis.

Czech central bank lowered key interest rate to 0.25% to ease COVID-19 crisis

Czech National Bank surprised the markets by lowering the two-week repo rate by 75 bp to 0.25%.

Turkey’s TAV and partner pay $415mn for Almaty Airport

Seen as sitting on strategic Asia-Europe trade junction along China's Belt and Road initiative to develop infrastructure and associated investments.

Prosperity Capital sets up Paris hub in post-Brexit move

Prosperity Capital, the most successful portfolio investor in Russia and the former Soviet Union, is setting up an office in France to serve as its European marketing arm following the decision by the UK to exit the European Union, bne IntelliNews ca

IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented political uncertainty"

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cancelled its agreement with Ukraine for the extended $5.5bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and says negotiations must restart for a downgraded Standby agreement (SBA) due to “political instability.”

Poland’s election weekend that didn't happen
2 hours ago
Czech central bank lowered key interest rate to 0.25% to ease COVID-19 crisis
13 hours ago
Turkey’s TAV and partner pay $415mn for Almaty Airport
2 days ago
Prosperity Capital sets up Paris hub in post-Brexit move
3 days ago
IMF cancels Ukraine EFF deal, downgrades it to an SBA due to "unprecedented political uncertainty"
3 days ago

Most Read

  1. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  2. TURKEY INSIGHT: The lira has belly-flopped and London, it is your fault
    3 days ago
  3. Uzbek-born philanthropist Alisher Usmanov donates $15mn to help victims of the Sardoba dam disaster
    3 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Armenia
    3 months ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2020 Azerbaijan
    3 months ago
  1. Prices for ginger and lemons soar as Russians turn to traditional home remedies to fight coronavirus
    1 month ago
  2. Poland records record number of new COVID-19 cases as government prepares to ease lockdown
    21 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia caught out by oil plunge
    17 days ago
  4. Lira slides to “red critical” levels as Turkey’s economic nightmare grows
    25 days ago
  5. Almost $1bn worth of damage caused by bursting of Sardoba dam in Uzbekistan
    5 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss