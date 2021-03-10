Team Navalny opening regional offices to contest the September Duma elections

Team Navalny opening regional offices to contest the September Duma elections
Team Navalny opening regional offices to contest the September Duma elections
By bne IntelliNews March 10, 2021

Team Navalny is opening a series of regional offices in districts where the ruling United Russia Party has weak candidates to promote its “smart voting” tactics in September’s Duma elections, it was reported on March 9.

The informal organisation of jailed anti-corruption activist and opposition politician Alexei Navalny and run by Leonid Volkov from self-imposed exile in the Baltics is beefing up its regional representation.

Navalny came up with the smart voting tactics where the anti-government organisation lobbies voters to support any candidate, irrespective of which party they represent, that is most likely to beat the United Russia candidate.

As bne IntelliNews reported, the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (KPRF) has been one of the big winners of this tactic and that has caused tension within the systemic opposition – parties other than United Russia that have deputies in the Duma, but generally support the Kremlin – as younger members of these organisations want to play a genuine opposition political role.

“New vacancies and new headquarters. Before the elections to the State Duma, we are launching the largest expansion of our regional network since 2017. Come to work with us!” Volkov, Navalny’s campaign manager, tweeted.

The Navalny team will open a string of new regional offices ahead of September Duma elections that are focused on mid-sized cities, where they say their chances at unseating United Russia deputies are highest, including Ulyanovsk, Ulan Ude and Astrakhan, according to Moscow Times reporter Felix Light.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia's Watcom shopping index recovering in March but still down by a quarter y/y

FPRI BMB Russia: Go bananas! Russian food price inflation rising fast

Russian inflation peaks in February at 5.7% y/y

News

FPRI BMB Russia: Go bananas! Russian food price inflation rising fast

New data from Rosstat show that food prices continue to rise, despite the government’s efforts. Last month, consumer prices rose 5.67% compared to February 2020. Fuelling the growth was a rise in food prices, which increased 7.72%.

“Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours

Nexta Telegram channel video by Belarus opposition follows success of Navalny's 'Putin's Palace' expose of Russian president.

Montenegro probes Mozura wind park deal

Offshore company 17 Black Limited investigated by Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia before her death has been linked to a wind farm deal in Montenegro.

Oyak Renault to halt production as global chip crisis reaches Turkey

If the crisis spreads to other carmakers in the country, damage would be felt in the macroeconomy. Automotive is the largest Turkish export industry.

Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant

Urges EU to step up efforts to persuade Yerevan time is up for Soviet facility located in earthquake zone.

FPRI BMB Russia: Go bananas! Russian food price inflation rising fast
1 hour ago
“Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
1 hour ago
Montenegro probes Mozura wind park deal
10 hours ago
Oyak Renault to halt production as global chip crisis reaches Turkey
13 hours ago
Analysis in atomic scientists’ bulletin calls on Armenia to close “dangerous” nuclear power plant
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    6 days ago
  2. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    2 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Census sparks a political storm in North Macedonia
    5 days ago
  5. Czech president approaches China for Sinopharm vaccine
    5 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    12 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    6 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    21 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    20 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Czechs reassess their Habsburg legacy
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss