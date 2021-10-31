Tajikistan opens renovated Dushanbe-Bokhtar road

By bne IntelIiNews October 31, 2021

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon inaugurated the Dushanbe-Bokhtar (also known as Dushanbe-Kurgonteppa) road following the completion of an Asian Development Bank-funded renovation.

The renovated road is set to help improve connectivity between the Central Asian country’s two major economic hubs and contribute to improving the safety of the nation’s highway network. The Dushanbe-to-Bokhtar road carries around 10,000 vehicles per day.

The renovation project is part of the ADB’s Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) programme, which seeks to develop trade, economic and energy corridors in 11 countries, namely Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Approximately 92% of goods are transported via roads in Tajikistan, since its mountainous landscape leaves little room for building railways - that in turn necessitates continuous road renovation projects.

The improvement of the 75-kilometre road section included road expansion from two to four lanes and construction of new pavements and structures. Existing road safety deficiency has also been addressed.

