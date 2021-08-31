Slovenia starts works on €88.9mn Pragersko rail hub upgrade project

Slovenia has launched works on the upgrade of the Pragersko railway hub, one of the main rail junctions in the country, a project worth €88.9mn, the government’s Directorate for Infrastructure announced on August 31.

The main objectives of the modernisation of the Pragersko railway hub include ensuring technical suitability in line with European standards as well as adequate line speed in the main Maribor-Celje direction.

The other goals include increasing traffic safety, shortening travel time and reduction of negative impacts on the environment.

“In June, the contractor began preparatory work in the field, which included the preparation of the construction site, the implementation of access routes and preparatory work for the relocation of the existing pipeline,” the directorate said.

Works will be carried out by local firm Riko and Russia’s RZD International under a contract worth €63.2mn. RZD International is a special purpose engineering company within Russian Railways (RZD).

The upgrade of the Pragersko hub will be co-financed by the EU from the Regional Development Fund with €40mn.

As part of the upgrade, the Pragersko railway station will be renovated to get a more modern look, according to the statement.

The completion of the project is expected in June 2023.