Slovenia’s interior minister steps down over "deep state" police raids

Slovenia’s Interior Minister Ales Hojs and the country’s police chief Anton Travner both resigned on June 30 over police raids as part of an investigation into purchases of medical ventilators.

Hojs had not been informed in advance about the raids and said he believed they were politically motivated, news agency STA reported.

Among the premises raided were the home of Economic Development and Technology Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek. Pocivalsek was taken into custody during the search. The homes of several other state officials were also searched.

“You will find it hard to convince me that it is not about the political police, that it is not about the police not being in the service of the citizens but in the service of the deep state,” Hojs told journalists, as quoted by STA. He said that as minister he took responsibility for the raids.