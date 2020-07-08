Slovenia’s Hisense Gorenje sets up global R&D centre in Velenje

Slovenian home appliances maker Hisense Gorenje said on July 8 it has set up a global R&D centre for cooking appliances and dishwashers for the entire Hisense group in the Slovenian city of Velenje, where the local subsidiary is located.

This means that the entire development of technology and appliances will be entrusted to the Slovenian development team, regardless of where the production of cooking appliances or dishwashers takes place and for which market.

At the end of June, Gorenje also started the production of Hisense brand dishwashers for the US market, which is the first order for Slovenian production under this brand for the US, Hisense Gorenje said in a statement.

One of Gorenje's key R&D activities is the development of new product platforms for the US market, cooking appliances that will be produced in the new factory that Hisense is building in Mexico, as well as dishwashers.

Hisense Gorenje said it will introduce eight new products on the market by the end of 2020.

Overall the company’s efforts are focused on three major development projects: a new generation of built-in ovens that will be launched on the market in March 2021, a new generation of dishwashers (2021) and new generation of cooking appliances for the US market to be launched in the second half of 2021 as well as dishwashers also for the US market (2020).

Hisense became the owner of 95.42% of Gorenje in August 2018, two months after Gorenje selected Hisense as its strategic partner. The Slovenian white goods manufacturer wanted a partner that would support its long-term and sustainable growth and development.