Slovenia’s central bank forecast 7.6% GDP contraction in 2020, 3.1% growth in 2021
By bne IntelliNews December 15, 2020

Slovenia's central bank said on December 15 it projected an economic contraction of 7.6% this year before a GDP growth of 3.1% in 2021 and 4.5% in 2022.

The central bank worsened the projection for this year’s GDP contraction for Slovenia from the previous forecast for a GDP decline of 6.5%.

The forecast are based on the successful rollout of coronavirus vaccines.

“2021 recovery will be slightly slower than previously expected due to the new wave of infections we are witnessing this autumn,” the central bank said in the statement.

The unemployment rate will increase slightly, but will remain below 6%, which is significantly less than in the previous financial crisis

The consumer prices are expected to drop by 0.2% this year. Core inflation (excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco) will stood at only 0.9% in 2020 after last year's acceleration.

The main contributors to the inflation will be the contraction in economic activity and the uncertain situation on the labour market.

