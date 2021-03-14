Serbia to produce Chinese as well as Russian vaccine

Serbia to produce Chinese as well as Russian vaccine
President Vucic on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates
By Eldar Dizdarevic in Sarajevo March 14, 2021

Serbia will become the first European country to produce the Chinese Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine, President Aleksandar Vucic announced during a visit to the United Arab Emirates on March 11. 

Serbia is a leader of the vaccination process in Europe. Government data show that by March 8, more than 1.65mn doses had been administered, and more than 620,000 people have received their second dose.

Serbia is already preparing to produce Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine, and Vucic announced that a deal concerning the construction of a “vaccine factory” will be signed in the next two weeks, and it will be built with the support of China and the UAE. 

"I bring you a piece of almost unbelievable news from the United Arab Emirates. We made a big deal tonight. We will build a completely new factory for Sinopharm vaccines together with the UAE and the Chinese in Serbia and start producing vaccines as early as October 15,” stated Vucic, according to a statement from the presidency. 

"We will have a completely new vaccine factory that will be able to produce other vaccines in the future; when you have a coronavirus, it is clear that in ten or more years there will be new viruses.”

Serbia will supply the vaccine not only to its own population but to other countries in the region. Belgrade has already delivered vaccines to some of its neighbours, which have been much slower to start vaccination of their populations. 

Serbia has close diplomatic and economic ties with Moscow and Beijing, and has secured large shipments of the Sinopharm and Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines. The production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V at the Torlak Institute in Belgrade is to begin on May 20, 2021, reported local media. 

Despite the rapid vaccination programme, Serbia has experienced a sharp increase in new COVID-19 cases recently and the government is considering new restrictions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: The EIB supports the long-term recovery of the Western Balkans

Serbian pop superstar takes over Tanjug news agency

The female voice of change

News

Albanian president in scuffle with police at opposition party HQ

President Ilir Meta clashed physically with police at the headquarters of the opposition New Democratic Spirit party as tensions rise ahead of April general election.

Turkey’s Koc to acquire majority in Irish gold mines held by London listed Conroy

JV on earn-in basis to operate according to principles of “environmentally compatible extraction”.

PM says “no functioning market economy” in Romania

Florin Citu calls for deep economic reforms but complains about the lack of “political will” for change in the public sector.

Slovak health minister steps down to save government coalition

Political crisis follows prime minister's procurement of Russian Sputnik V vaccine despite objections from coalition partners.

Hungary's healthcare sector under immense pressure as third wave explodes

Government reveals Chinese and Russian vaccines it bought are more expensive than EU-procured ones.

Albanian president in scuffle with police at opposition party HQ
5 hours ago
Turkey’s Koc to acquire majority in Irish gold mines held by London listed Conroy
2 days ago
PM says “no functioning market economy” in Romania
2 days ago
Slovak health minister steps down to save government coalition
2 days ago
Hungary's healthcare sector under immense pressure as third wave explodes
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    17 days ago
  2. “Lukashenko Gold Mine” investigation exposing Belarus president’s riches scores 2mn views in 24 hours
    4 days ago
  3. Renaissance chief economist expects another Turkish lira crash within two years
    6 days ago
  4. Iran ‘quietly’ resumes oil trade with China, India
    6 days ago
  5. Germany calls for greater co-operation with Russia in a controversial paper ahead of EU ministers' meeting
    6 days ago
  1. Lufthansa to launch a first class "Corona Lounge" in Moscow to immunise rich Germans
    17 days ago
  2. Romania to ban Chinese companies from big infrastructure projects
    10 days ago
  3. Serbia to become vaccine production hub for the Western Balkans
    25 days ago
  4. Slovak government under fire as COVID-19 death rate surges to worst in the world
    24 days ago
  5. Message service Telegram hopes to raise $1bn with a convertible bond private placement
    24 days ago

Reports

Dismiss