Russian unemployment could top 10% if lockdown lasts more than a month

By bne IntelliNews May 6, 2020

The number of unemployed people in Russia may grew to 5-7mn people in 2020 due to the stop-shock caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Alexander Safonov, Vice-Rector of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said in an interview with the state run newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper on May 5.

If the lockdown lasts more than a month then it will lead to a wave of unemployment, according to the academic as cited by Tass.

"In the first month of self-isolation, employers used mechanisms that prevented massive layoffs. These are the so-called administrative holidays, when an employee has to take an unpaid leave," the expert said. Enterprises used such practice during the crises of the 1990s and 2008-2009, he recalled.

However, after a month of self-isolation, people who are now on unpaid administrative leave will have to start thinking about their future.

"If the situation with coronavirus is delayed for more than a month, then, of course, there will not be enough personal reserves, and it will be necessary to draw up a dismissal. Then we will see the second wave of unemployment growth," he said.

The economist has two scenarios of rising unemployment - optimistic and pessimistic.

"Currently there are approximately 70mn employed and 3.5mn unemployed in Russia, taking into account those who have not applied to the employment service. This is 5% of the employed. Under the optimistic forecast, by the end of the year, the number of unemployed will grow by about 1.5mn people, up to 5mn. And this is about 7.3%," the economist predicts.

Under the negative scenario, according to the expert, unemployment can reach 7mn people, which will be 10.5% of the working population.

"Taking into account the factors working for us in the labour market: big employment in the public sector, the practice of enterprises to reduce labor and personnel costs instead of layoffs, administrative leave, - an optimistic scenario will become possible and the number of unemployed will grow to a maximum of 5-5.5mn people," Safonov said.

Ukraine’s economy to contract by 11% in 2Q20 but recover in 2021, says NBU

Ukraine’s economy will contract sharply in the second quarter of this year, says the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), before gradually recovering, but average growth will end 2020 with a 5% contraction.

New daily coronavirus cases in Russia top 10,000 again, down to single figures in much of CEE

Russia now has the world’s second-fasted growth of COVID-19 cases after the US, with Moscow at the epicentre of the outbreak.

Analysts caution against Turkish rate cuts despite fall in inflation to below 11% in April

With lira precariously weak, more monetary easing could pave way to repeat of 2018 currency crisis they warn.

COVID-19 pushed Poland's PMI off a cliff in April

The precipitous decline of the indicator points to a worsening crisis that will likely weigh down severely on the entire economy in the second quarter.

Latvian GDP contracts 1.5% y/y in Q1 as COVID-19 delivers blow to economy

The contraction is the direct effect of the lockdown measures imposed by the Latvian government – and those elsewhere in Europe, which had an effect on Latvia’s foreign trade dynamics – in March in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

