Russian online product sales may exceed RUB1 trillion by 2024

Russian online product sales may exceed RUB1 trillion by 2024
E-commerce is booming and dominated by the top ten players, but the sector is already starting to consolidate.
By Cameron Jones in London August 12, 2021

Russian e-commerce is booming and grocery delivery is becoming a key growth driver for the sector. By 2024 the turnover of this business may exceed RUB1 trillion, according to Infoline. At the same time, the ten largest players will provide almost 90% of sales. The e-commerce market is currently very competitive, but it is expected to rapidly consolidate in the coming years.  

Between January and June this year, online product sales exceeded RUB50bn ($670mn), which is 2.5 times higher than the same indicator for the previous year. It is expected that by the end of the year the market turnover will reach RUB400bn, and by 2024 - RUB1.1 trillion. The share of grocery businesses in the e-commerce market as a whole will increase from 5.3% to 18.8%, The Bell reports.

The coronavirus pandemic has obviously become the catalyst for the development of online grocery trading in 2020, and one of the key results has been an increase in consumer confidence, Infoline said. Over the past year, the audience of active clients has grown by more than 40%, up to 60mn people, analysts calculated. According to the agency's general director Ivan Fedyakov, companies continue to actively invest in expansion into regions, some of which show results comparable to Moscow.  

About 87% of all orders today fall on the ten largest players (a year earlier it was 80%). According to the results of the first half of the year, X5 Group (Perekrestok.Vprok and express delivery services) remained the market leader, Sbermarket took the second place, and VkusVill took the third place. Y/y online turnover of companies grew by 64.4%, 233% and 437%, respectively. Among all these companies, VkusVill showed the highest growth - 437% y/y and stormed straight into third place, only behind giants X5 and Sber respectively. These results are even more impressive when consider that VkusVill had close to zero e-commerce presence last year. The top five also included Samokat, its sales increased by 419%, and Yandex.Lavka - by 244%.

Yandex agreed that over the past year, fast moving consumer good (FMCG) have been the engines of e-commerce growth. In the second quarter of 2021, FMCG took the largest share of 39% in the e-commerce company, overtaking even electronics (33%).  

The top ten grocery operators, according to Infoline, also included Ozon (98% y/y growth), Wildberries (+ 147%), Utkonos (17%), Lenta and iGoods (a 25% drop in turnover). The appearance of new major players should not be expected, says the CEO of Infoline: the level of market consolidation may already be extreme.  

Nielsen warns that as in the experience of other countries, online retailers in Russia will have a very difficult time reaching double-digit market share in the next two years. Despite the impressive results of last year in the UK, the FMGG online market share was fixed at 12%, in France - 10%, in Spain - 3%, Alexander Shurkaev, head of online trading at NielsenIQ Russia, told Kommersant, as cited by The Bell. Regional expansion of services, development of assortment, including the fresh category, and the launch of alcohol delivery can push the further development of this area, he said.  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Poland’s PiS muscles through law seen as targeting US-owned broadcaster TVN

US NortonLifeLock to buy Czech anti-virus company Avast in $8bn deal

IFC invests $10mn in Romania-born low-code bank technology startup FintechOS

Tech

US NortonLifeLock to buy Czech anti-virus company Avast in $8bn deal

Deal to create global cybersecurity giant listed on Nasdaq.

Third of Estonian startups set up by e-residents

Most of the startups focus on business software development and fintech solutions.

IFC invests $10mn in Romania-born low-code bank technology startup FintechOS

FintechOS says its low-code approach to digital transformation improves the accessibility, affordability and impact of services for the financially excluded. This is what convinced the IFC to invest.

Croatian Bazzar receives growth equity investment from EMMA Capital Group

Investment to be used to strengthen Bazzar’s market position in Croatia and expand to international markets.

Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures joins Croatian robotics firm Gideon’s Series A funding round

Funding round will accelerate the development and commercialisation of Gideon Brothers’ AI & 3D vision-based autonomous mobile robots.

US NortonLifeLock to buy Czech anti-virus company Avast in $8bn deal
1 day ago
Third of Estonian startups set up by e-residents
1 day ago
IFC invests $10mn in Romania-born low-code bank technology startup FintechOS
1 day ago
Croatian Bazzar receives growth equity investment from EMMA Capital Group
2 days ago
Deutsche Bahn Digital Ventures joins Croatian robotics firm Gideon’s Series A funding round
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    8 days ago
  2. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    8 days ago
  3. Firefighters from Southeast Europe help North Macedonia to extinguish wildfires
    2 days ago
  4. BALKAN BLOG: Bulgaria is heading for its third general election this year
    4 days ago
  5. UK and US impose harsh new sanctions on Belarus targeting potash, oil and banning investments into primary debt issues
    3 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    8 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    29 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    1 month ago
  4. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    28 days ago
  5. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss