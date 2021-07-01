Russia's business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving

Russia's business confidence at record highs, consumer confidence improving
Russia's business confidence is at its highest level in eight years, while consumer confidence is improving but still running behind the historical average.
By bne IntelliNews July 1, 2021

Russia’s business confidence remained at highs not seen since 2012 in June, while consumer confidence is starting to improve but remains behind the historical average for the summer season, according to latest RosStat survey.  

The consumer confidence index, which reflects the aggregate consumer expectations of the population, increased by 3 percentage points in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2021, amounting to -18%, as sentiment slowly improves amongst the population on the back of the economic recovery.  

Business confidence is already at its highest level in eight years and in positive territory for only the second time ever. Business confidence improved from zero in April to 0.3 in May – the first time it has broken into positive numbers since 2012. However, in June the index fell back to zero again as concerns about surging inflation have dampened the mood somewhat.

The level of pessimism amongst Russia’s business community has fallen to an all-time low of 4%, according to a study released by consultant Deloitte, RBC reported on June 11. The result was the lowest result since the surveys were begun in 2015. Among the 76 CFOs of large and medium-sized businesses surveyed, over half (56%) were optimistic about the financial prospects of their companies, the report found. “We can say that representatives of Russian business are confident that the crisis caused by COVID-19 has been overcome,” the study says.   

 

 

-

This article is from bne IntelliNews Russia monthly country report. Sign up to receive the report to your inbox each month, which covers the slow moving macro- and micro-economic trends, the major political news and a round-up of the main sectors and corporate news. First month is free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

See a sample here

Sign up for a one-month trial here.

Want to see the latest issue? Questions? Get in touch with sales@intellinews.com  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn

Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May

Russia’s producer prices inflation jumps to all-time record high of 35.3% in May

Data

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, according to the Central Bank of Russia (CBR). International foreign exchange reserves hit an all-time of $605bn as of the start of June.

Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June

The largest upward driver for the annual inflation was from higher prices of petroleum products.

Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1

The country's chronic current deficit returned to a higher level after it temporarily improved during the pandemic.

Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May

Russia’s labour market further extended its gains in May, as unemployment declined to 5.1% in line with Bloomberg consensus projections and the real wages gain was revised up to a whopping 7.8% y/y in April, partly due to low base effects.

Russia’s producer prices inflation jumps to all-time record high of 35.3% in May

Producer prices in Russia jumped 35.3% year on year in May of 2021, the highest level since the series began in 2005, according to the latest Central Bank of Russia (CBR) figures.

Russia’s current account surplus extended gains in May to reach $35.8bn, reserves at all-time high of $605bn
6 hours ago
Inflation slows to 1.4% in Slovenia in June
6 hours ago
Moldova’s current account deficit deepened by 67% y/y in Q1
6 hours ago
Russia’s labour market recovering, unemployment falls to 5.1% in May
6 hours ago
Russia’s producer prices inflation jumps to all-time record high of 35.3% in May
7 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  2. Russian forces oppose the UK Navy’s Freedom of Navigation Operation off Crimea
    6 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia and Europe –friends again?
    7 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Kyrylo Shevchenko, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. Dutch PM tells Orban he is free to leave EU as pressure grows over Hungary’s anti-LGBT law
    6 days ago
  1. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    1 month ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    28 days ago
  4. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    17 days ago
  5. Russia is back in the Mediterranean and it is there to stay
    29 days ago

Reports

Dismiss