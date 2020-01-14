Romania’s external debt rises on chronic wide CA gap

Romania’s external debt rises on chronic wide CA gap
By bne IntelliNews January 14, 2020

Romania’s current account (CA) deficit reached €10.7bn (nearly 4.9% of GDP) in the 12-month rolling period ending November, 22.7% up y/y, which puts pressure on the gross external debt under the circumstances of moderate foreign direct investments (FDI) that currently cover only half of the CA gap.

The country’s CA gap reached €9.9bn during January-November 2019, up by almost 21% y/y, according to the central bank. Just over half of the current account was covered by the foreign direct investments (€5.15bn, a small 2.6% up y/y) and consequently the gross external debt rose by another €7.3bn, or the equivalent of more than 3% of GDP, during the first eleven months of the year.

The debt to GDP ratio stayed, however, below 50% helped by the still robust increase of the GDP.

Broken down by the main accounts, the balance of goods made the greatest contribution to the deficit: €15.6bn or 18.9% up y/y. The surplus of trade with services (net export) edged up by only 1.8% y/y to €7.8bn and financed roughly half of the net import of goods.

The balance of primary incomes registered a smaller deficit (-13% y/y), namely €3.2bn, which accounts broadly for the profit generated by the capital poured in by foreign investors and to a smaller extent the wages earned by foreign employees.

The balance of secondary incomes posted a 15% advance in January-November compared to the same period in the previous year, €1bn, and stand for the net transfers including from the European Commission.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian PM backs president’s plans for early elections

OUTLOOK 2020 Romania

Romania’s M&A market hits 10-year record in 2019 finds Deloitte

Data

Ukraine consumer inflation ends 2019 at 4.1%

Ukraine’s consumer prices declined 0.2% month-on-month in December from 0.1% m/m growth in November, while annual inflation slowed to 4.1% y/y from 5.1% in November

The number of unemployed Czechs reached its lowest level since 1996

At the end of last year, the number of unemployed job applicants in the Czech Republic reached 215,532, which is the lowest figure since December 1996.

Ukraine international reserves grew by 22% in 2019

Ukraine's reserves hit a 14 year high of $25.3bn in 2019

Russia's inflation at 3% in 2019

Russia's consumer price inflation posted 0.4% month-on-month in December 2019, translating into a 2019 full-year CPI of 3% year-on-year versus 4.3% y/y seen in 2019, according to the preliminary estimates of the Rosstat statistics agency.

Romania’s M&A market hits 10-year record in 2019 finds Deloitte

110 M&A deals took place in Romania in 2019, with a estimated value of between €4.0bn and €4.4bn, according to consultancy firm Deloitte.

Ukraine consumer inflation ends 2019 at 4.1%
1 day ago
The number of unemployed Czechs reached its lowest level since 1996
4 days ago
Ukraine international reserves grew by 22% in 2019
5 days ago
Russia's inflation at 3% in 2019
4 days ago
Romania’s M&A market hits 10-year record in 2019 finds Deloitte
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    3 days ago
  2. OUTLOOK 2020 Uzbekistan
    10 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2020 Russia
    3 days ago
  4. Iran’s refusal to hand over black boxes incites suspicions over fate of Ukraine flight PS752
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Yandex internet major could start virtual mobile operator
    4 days ago
  1. LONG READ: How Iran’s “Shadow Commander” Qasem Soleimani left home at 13 and took a stranglehold on the Middle East
    2 months ago
  2. Russia real estate legends to raise €140mn for fund with focus on last mile warehouses for the e-commerce sector
    3 days ago
  3. INVISIBLE HAND: Putin’s economic breakthrough that never was
    21 days ago
  4. OUTLOOK 2020 Mongolia
    14 days ago
  5. No gas transit deal with Russia “99% certain” as Ukraine hikes gas tariffs for local producers
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss